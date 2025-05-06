YouTuber That Star Wars Girl aka Anna reacted to a recent scene from HBO’s The Last of Us TV show that promotes gender ideology and lesbianism as “insanity.”

In a post to X, she shared a screenshot from the show that depicts Bella Ramsey’s Ellie describing herself as a “dad” after it’s revealed that the girl she’s in a disordered relationship with is pregnant.

That Star Wars Girl commented, “Jfc this insanity needs to stop. Woman can’t & never will be ‘Dads’ period. If you disagree you need serious psychiatric help.”

In a follow-up post she shared the clip of the scene that sees Ramsey’s Ellie say, “Soooo, we are having a baby. I mean we and also, I guess, Jesse are. It was Jesse, right? So we’re all having a baby. Holy s**t! I’m gonna be a dad.”

She reiterated, “Sorry but this insanity needs to stop. Woman can’t & never will be ‘Dads’ period. If you disagree you need serious psychiatric help!”

The scene is obvious propaganda in an attempt to not only normalize lesbianism, but to also normalize gender ideology that claims men can become women and women can become men.

It also shows that LGB cannot be separated from the T as Dr. Edward Feser argued back in 2018. In fact he notes that the T is the “logical progression” from LGB.

He wrote on X in 2023, “However, it was not a detour but a logical progression. LGB inevitably led to T and all the rest, and ultimately they stand or fall together:

In November 2024 he added in response to Nancy Mace, “The premises that lead to LGB have T as a further consequence. Accept the former and you must accept the latter; reject the latter and you must reject the former. Logically speaking, it’s a package deal, as I argued here:

Furthermore, in January he noted, “The “LGB without the T” shtick is going to become standard in the new “conservatism” evolving before our eyes. It’s a delusion. The T is a consequence of the same premises that led to the LGB. They stand or fall together, as I argue here:”

Unfortunately, the scene is not surprising given one of the show’s directors revealed during the show’s first season that the show was intended to trick people to accept Sodomitic relationships.

Peter Hoar told Inverse in 2023, “Sometimes you have to sort of trick the rest of the world into watching these things before they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, it was two guys. I just realized.’ I think then they might understand that it’s all real. It’s just the same love.”

Ramsey herself revealed to GQ Magazine that the show would feature a plethora of acts of grave depravity. She said, “I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out.”

“It isn’t gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance,” she added.

