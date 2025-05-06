Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
May 6, 2025

Their insanity is logical, imagine that!

I used to be a leftist: truth was subjective. Malleable. Manufactured for the moment.

It makes sense that they can invent "truth" and eventually just believe that by claiming something, it is so. Such as gender.

Realize that just about everything a leftist claims is a lie or a deliberate twisting of the truth and they're easily understood. Why do they do it? To empower their own impotence.

Joseph L. Wiess
May 7, 2025

Disordered story telling leads to disordered lives, which leads to the fall of civilization.

In the world of reality, where 99% of us live, two lesbians can't produce a child, without the intervention of a man.

Men can not be pregnant, as they don't have a uterus.

These disordered people need to be admitted to the looney bin.

