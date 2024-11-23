Numerous gender ideology and proponents of the evil transgender movement seethed after a HBO spokesman declared that Harry Potter author “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views.”

In a statement issued to Variety, the HBO spokesman said that Warner Bros. has “been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years” and “her contribution has been invaluable.”

It continued, “We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance.”

Next, it declared, “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

This statement is not the first time HBO and its parent company Warner Bros. have done so.

Back in 2020, Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad stated, “While J.K. Rowling is the creator of Harry Potter, and we are bringing that to life with the power of Portkey, in many places, she’s a private citizen also. And that means she’s entitled to express her personal opinion on social media. I may not agree with her, and I might not agree with her stance on a range of topics, but I can agree that she has the right to hold her opinions.”

Gender ideologues and proponents of the vile and evil transgender movement seethed in response to this statement.

Dan Marcus wrote, “And I have a right to never watch a single second of the new reboot.”

X user Legaltweetz added, “Won’t be watching.”

Angelica Reed stated, “f**k her transphobic b***h ass.”

Wizarding News, which has been threatened with legal action by Rowling, bemoaned, “Naturally, this HAD to be stated on #TransDayOfRemembrance, did it? (They know exactly what they're doing and who and what it tacitly supports.)

H3LL0Ami wrote, “Bye HBo you’ve sucked a long time. Since cancelling 6 feet under. This show will tank. Mark my words. I do know”

ladiesbane seethed, “Thinking one group of people are second class citizens merely for existing is bigotry. Defending bigotry as socially acceptable is a very 19th century take.”

m1das_OW2 posted, “nobody gaf about harry potter in 2024.”

NU_AimeeO posted, “it’s very disappointing how the world has just turned its back on trans people.”

Another wrote, “a very dark shift in company marketing strategy. this ‘anti woke’ phase very much so being reflected in ppl’s politics and consumer practices too…”

Ironically, Rowling has been supportive of transgender ideology while at the same time opposing it when it attempts to marginalize women especially through political and policy actions.

In a blog post on her personal website in 2020, Rowling made it clear she supports bodily mutilation, “I want to be very clear here: I know transition will be a solution for some gender dysphoric people, although I’m also aware through extensive research that studies have consistently shown that between 60-90% of gender dysphoric teens will grow out of their dysphoria.”

She also shared why she opposes the movement politically, “I’m concerned about the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be detransitioning (returning to their original sex), because they regret taking steps that have, in some cases, altered their bodies irrevocably, and taken away their fertility. Some say they decided to transition after realising they were same-sex attracted, and that transitioning was partly driven by homophobia, either in society or in their families.”

She later added, “I’m deeply concerned about the consequences of the current trans activism. … Huge numbers of women are justifiably terrified by the trans activists; I know this because so many have got in touch with me to tell their stories. They’re afraid of doxxing, of losing their jobs or their livelihoods, and of violence.”

To be clear, gender ideology should be opposed wholesale and it right and good to do so because the movement at its core wants to destroy humanity.

Pope Francis explains, “It is very important to have this meeting — this meeting between men and women — because today the ugliest danger is gender ideology, which nullifies differences. And to erase differences is to erase humanity.”

