Gender activists threw a giant fit after Gensin Impact streamer Tectone indicated he had enough of their antics.

Tectone reacted to a post from Delusional Takes showing one gender activist claiming that the main character of Hollow Knight Silksong has “strong trans coding.”

He posted, “I’m just so tired.”

In response numerous gender activists threw a fit. One wrote, “This guy and his followers are not alright. If you wanted to find morons who blame trans people for everything wrong in their lives, you found em.”

Another posted, “being a grifter just means being a miserable loser, yelling from atop of buildings, ‘yes, im miserable! im the most miserable man who has ever lived!’ and then 4,000 people go to your kick stream to each donate $20.”

“i thought you were leaving you bald fat loser,” wrote another.

Another attempted to mock him, “‘I'm angry every day’ yeah buddy because you're a snowflake that lets someones personal art offend you.”

Still another attempted to minimize the evil and danger of gender ideology, “It’s litterally a f***ing fictional bug and someone’s harmless personal headcanon. Also, isn’t one of the people who made Silksong LITTERALLY trans?!”

Ironically, one described him as “cry baby.”

Another failed to recognize how the LGBTQ+ agenda has degraded society at large while positing libertarian platitudes, “i don’t understand the alt right sector of twitter getting mad over lgbt fanart like you can literally just ignore it how much of a man child do you have to be to make this a serious issue for yourself.”

In response to a couple of these individuals Tectone posted, “Thanks for proving my point Anyone else got ‘coded’ fatigue”?

In another post he wrote, “These people say they want me gone, then go out of their way to manually search up my post, screenshot them and continue to post about me”.

“yall are fans atp with this obsessive behavior,” he concluded.

NEXT: 'Roblox' Reportedly Resets User's Transgender Propaganda Avatar Due To "Sexual Content"