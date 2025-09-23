Poor ArtGainz. The man actually watched Gen V to make a review for us, he can use a little love for that time lost, I’m sure. Quite the interesting day on the YouTube front, though there’s still a lot of work to do on censorship, which is why we’re here on Substack. I started a secondary AI-related YouTube channel as a test to see whether my main channel is throttled. Please go subscribe there if you use the platform, so I can get that monetized as soon as possible:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.