Teen superhero drama Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys, has returned for its second season. The show follows a group of students enrolled in a fictional academy dedicated to training the next generation of superheroes, all of whom gained their powers through a drug called Compound V administered in childhood. Without delving into excessive detail, Gen V is one of the most depraved productions ever made, worse than anything ever produced by pre-code Hollywood. It revels in vulgarity, blasphemy, and the portrayal of degenerate acts that could only originate from mentally ill individuals obsessed with feces.

The trajectory of the modern entertainment industry raises a critical question: How much longer will we allow Hollywood elites to produce such filth and flood the world with it?

What Does Free Speech Mean When They Want to Kill Us?

The degeneracy in The Boys and Gen V makes regular pornography seem elevated by comparison. In short, the producers are fixated on scatological perversion. They can think of nothing else. These shows are not outliers but symptoms of a broader trend, where Hollywood’s weird leftist elite wield their influence like firehoses spewing sewage over our cities, suburbs, history, and heritage. They are the most brazen examples in an industry that despises goodness, beauty, and truth. These productions are nothing but vehicles for revenge fantasies involving the brutalization of white people. White men in particular are portrayed as disgusting and vicious bullies. There can be no mistake here: modern leftists desire not only the death of White Christians―as is evident by the recent outpouring of vitriol from leftists in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination―but they wish to submerge us in filth at the same time.

When confronted with such content, any reasonable person must begin to question the value of free speech and expression. Most people can intuitively sense that this material should not be produced or disseminated. This realization, however, challenges worldviews rooted in Enlightenment ideals that prioritize unfettered free expression. In the past, Christians, conservatives, and libertarians might have said, “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. If it lacks viewers, it won’t survive.” But this is demonstrably false. The Communist degenerates of Hollywood are committed to destroying Western civilization, undeterred by market forces. Their productions are not art but propaganda, designed to erode virtue, vilify white men, and glorify wickedness.

The government must intervene to censor such content and compel Hollywood to produce material that fosters a Biblically literate populace—a populace that recognizes Biblical conceptions of right and wrong, embraces virtue, and rejects wickedness. Media should not be distributed unless it portrays the wicked facing dire consequences for their actions. Degeneracy and fornication must always lead to horror, disaster, and ruin, even for those who passively condone evil by their silence.

Some may object to the government imposing moral guidelines on Hollywood, arguing that the government should not be in the business of promoting a specific religion or ideology. This again is Enlightenment nonsense. Every government promotes a worldview through its laws, and modern Western governments most often suppress Christianity while exalting a perverse morality that elevates degeneracy above normalcy. Western governments today champion this false ethic, demanding tolerance of—or participation in—abominations like Pride events or COVID passports. These are their devilish sacraments. This brazen overreach should force Christians and conservatives to reject the myth of church-state separation, another misguided Enlightenment relic.

A militant Christian government must rise to promote and fortify the Christian principles essential for the survival of Western nations in the coming century. There is no true separation of church and state; the state will always advance some religion, even if it’s a secular, godless one. Measures must be taken to halt productions like Gen V and The Boys, with strict punishments for those who produce or distribute them. Only a resolute Christian government, openly glorifying Jesus Christ, can restore moral order and protect our civilization from collapse.

