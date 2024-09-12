Fandom Pulse

Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Sep 12, 2024

So SFWA is working hard to cripple GenCon, which is a wholly-owned arm of Hasbeen/WotC? Now that is a pleasant popcorn-worthy diversion. Two parasite organizations, draining the blood out of one another is a positive thing.

Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
Sep 12, 2024

Whoever loses, we win? At this point, can they even claw back relevance?

It's certainly been interesting how things shake out with people being more open of their hatred and disgust of the woke. Of course though hate be the sword, and disgust the shield what really has been murderering the woke this year is how freely people are not consuming product, and plainly stating that the product sucks.

Gonna be a lotta bats claiming they were never in favour of the woke.

Forgiveness is for the repentant.

The rest go in the book of grudges.

No posts

