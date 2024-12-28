Fandom Pulse

Chuckie Pierce
Dec 30, 2024

There should be a way to force these people out of the studio. It's terrible for the staff who need to be associated with the project and can't Alan Smithie themselves.

At an interview:

"Oh, you worked on a game? Which one?"

"Avowed."

"We're not going to be able to move forward."

"But, I just made the trees look good."

