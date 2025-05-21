Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 21, 2025

Well, the bigger the budget, the larger the incoming flop.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 21, 2025

We can see this disaster coming from a long way off...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture