A British gay activist publication, GayBuzzer, had a complete melt down after Stranger Things viewers blasted the show for promoting the normalization of homosexuality and sodomy by having Will Byers come out as a homosexual in the most recent episode of the show.

The most recent episode, “Chapter Seven: The Bridge” that features Byers coming out as a homosexual is the worst rated episode in the show’s history with a 5.4 on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes the entire fifth season has a 56% rotten score on the Popcornmeter, which was previously called the Audience Score.

On X, numerous people have lampooned the show. Commentator Jack Posobiec wrote, “Stranger Things entire Season 5 plot is a big retcon of the show as Will being Gay Luke Skywalker the whole time. They didn’t even write anything else other than ridiculous fetch quests for this entire season.”

Alpha Fox wrote, “Stranger Things has been corrupted with the gay mind virus - totally unnecessary and skippable moments in the show. It's like they just scabbed on the gay parts of the story to appease someone as they have nothing to do with the actual story line.”

Another wrote, “Trust Netflix to do what Netflix does best, push the gay agenda no matter the cost. They've just ruined Stranger Things, what does him being gay have anything to do with actually defeating Vecna.”

In response to this criticism and others like it, GayBuzzer had a good ole meltdown over on Facebook. The outlet whined, “Five minutes of a gay character's coming-out scene just broke the internet - because of course it did. For YEARS, Stranger Things gave us straight romance - Mike and Eleven, Nancy's love triangle, Steve's dating drama, Dustin and Suzie, Lucas and Max. Hours of heterosexual flirting, secret girlfriends, and teenage angst.”

“Nobody called that an ‘agenda.’ Nobody review-bombed those episodes,” it continued. “When Mike spent entire episodes obsessing over Eleven, that was just storytelling. When Lucas risked everything for Max, that was beautiful.”

“But Will Byers - queer-coded since his father called him slurs in Season 1 - gets ONE five-minute scene to come out? Suddenly it's ‘woke propaganda’ ruining the show. Episode 7 is now the lowest-rated in Stranger Things history, drowning in coordinated 1-star reviews. Not because of bad writing or acting, but because a gay kid said ‘I don’t like girls’ and got hugged by his friends.”

“Straight ‘moments’ are everywhere, all the time, in every damn show. But give us five minutes - in a series finale, in a scene that’s crucial to the plot - and the angry mob shows up screaming about agendas,” it projected. “If Will’s coming out is too much for you after watching seasons of straight romance without complaint, maybe the problem isn’t Netflix. Maybe the problem is you.”

The whole premise of the melt down hinges on the false idea that sodomy is somehow legitimate and there is nothing wrong with it. This is simply not true. It is wicked and evil and monstrous.

St. Clement of Alexandria made clear, “The fate of the Sodomites was judgment to those who had done wrong, instruction to those who hear. The Sodomites, through much luxury, fell into uncleanness, practicing adultery shamelessly and burning with insane love for boys; the all-seeing Word, whose notice those who commit impieties cannot escape, cast his eye on them. The sleepless guard of humanity did not observe their licentiousness in silence; but to dissuade us from imitating them, and training us to his own temperance, falling on some sinners, lest unavenged lust break loose from the restraints of fear, ordered Sodom to be burned, pouring fourth a little of the sagacious fire on licentiousness; lest lust, through want of punishment should throw wide the gates to those who were rushing into voluptuousness. Accordingly, the just punishment of the Sodomites became an image of the salvation that is well calculated for me. For those who have not committed sins like those who were punished, will never receive a like punishment.”

Tertullian of Carthage also said, “All the other frenzies of passion—impious both toward the bodies and toward the sexes—beyond the laws of nature, we banish not only from the threshold, but from all shelter of the Church, because they are not sins, but monstrosities.”

