Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
Dec 30

“Maybe the problem is you”

I don’t really care, Margaret

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Dec 29

Gay Buzzer clearly ignored that the LGBT community hates the scene as well.

Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture