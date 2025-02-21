Fandom Pulse

LumberJackAhz
Feb 22, 2025

If GameStop wants to fix itself then embrace the Game Culture and remove all Wokness.

Sell QUALITY Figures of Game Characters that are Hot. Sell QUALITY shirts of Game Culture and Memes. Sell QUALITY Cosplay Material and maybe "affordable" Cosplay Sets for beginners. Lastly continue to sell Games physically and also double down into Retro Games.

That's what I would do to keep this company going......

Prince Myshkin
Feb 21, 2025

Ryan receives no salary, is trimming costs and turning this company into a rocket ship. Candy con, pro credit card, PSA partnership- I can’t wait to see what RC and Larry add to the list

