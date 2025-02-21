GameStop, Manchester, CT. Photo Credit: Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen, who is also the founder of Chewy, offered to sell off parts of the company in Canada and France and that it comes with “wokeness and DEI included at no additional cost.”

Cohen wrote on X, “Email M&A@gamestop.com if you’re interested in buying GameStop Canada or Micromania France. High taxes, Liberalism, Socialism, Progressivism, Wokeness and DEI included at no additional cost if you buy today!”

READ: New Rumor Alleges Upcoming 'Marvel's Black Panther' Video Game Allows Players To "Choose The Next Black Panther"

Following Cohen’s post, GameStop confirmed it was indeed attempting to sell its international assets in France and Canada.

A press release stated, “GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that as part of its evaluation of its international assets, the Company intends to pursue a sale of its operations in France and Canada.”

According to Fortune the company had 203 stores in Canada and 332 locations in France based on a 2024 SEC filing.

In FY 2024, the company reported declining net sales compared to the previous year’s quarter. In quarter one it noted that net sales only came in at $882 million compared to $1.237 billion in 2023.

For the second quarter it only had net sales of $798 million compared to $1.164 billion in 2023.

In its most recent third quarter report in December net sales only came in at $860 million compared to $1.078 billion in 2023.

READ: Former BioWare Executive Producer Mark Darrah Claims That Celebrating Layoffs "Crosses A Line Into Being Cruel"

While sales are down, the company was able to reduce costs. In the fist quarter costs were down to $295.1 million compared to $345.7 million in 2023.

Similarly, in the second quarter costs were cut to $270.8 million compared to $322.5 million in 2023.

The third quarter followed that trend with expenses being $282 million compared to $296.5 million last year.

What do you make of GameStop wanting to sell its locations in Canada and France?

NEXT: George R.R. Martin Says Work On 'The Winds Of Winter' Could Prevent Him Working On An 'Elden Ring' Movie Adaptation