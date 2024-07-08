Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott W.'s avatar
Scott W.
Jul 8, 2024

Breaking News! Games Workshop acts like Games Workshop. Film at 11.

Reply
Share
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Jul 8, 2024

GW delenda est.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture