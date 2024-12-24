Fandom Pulse

LumberJackAhz
Dec 24, 2024Edited

Just like Netflix The Witcher, this Show will be Woke Trash and Henry will likely abandon it after his Contract ends.

Don't forget this is not only Woke Amazon, but Game Workshops also released a "NonBinary" Character Figure a few days before Space Marine 2 came out, AND, Space Marine 2 had a Trănny as a Writer on it during development.

If you are a Warhammer Fan, it's best to just stick to the Old Stuff and pretend everything from 2020+ doesn't exist..........

Gridhunter
Dec 25, 2024

Remember that stocks often trade on news & "momentum". Technical weenies ignorant of the underlying problems will talk up this stock, until the reality of GW's behaviors makes its way into the quarterly stockholder reports.

