Games Workshop seems to be running into more problems as it goes into the holiday crunch with the holidays, as it’s been revealed even in England where Games Workshop makes its brand home, a user has noted that the local store has rebranded to “Games Store” and it’s been eerily empty lately.

Warhammer 40,000 came to national attention in April when Games Workshop introduced female Adeptus Custodes to the property in the most recent Codex: Adeptus Custodes with an excerpt stating, ““Custodian Calladayce Taorvalia Kesh stood upon the bridge of a Cobra-class destroyer. Named Vigilant Flame, the warship belonged to the mighty Battlefleet Solar. She lingered in the shadows at the back of the bridge, positioned at a spot where she could observe the actions of every crew member be they in the instrumentation pits, at the armament shrines or — in the case of Shipmaster Lethwyck — stood ramrod straight before his command throne.”

The official Warhammer account on X confirmed the authenticity of the excerpt and declared that female Custodes always existed. The account wrote, “Since the first of the Ten Thousand were created, there have always been female Custodians.”

This is patently untrue. Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz shared an excerpt from the Rogue Trader rules in 1987.

It states, “The Adeptus Custodes is the Emperor’s inner guard, the members of which are privileged in being permitted to serve upon the Emperor, attending to his needs, receiving and recording his directions. These men never leave Earth and only rarely leave the Imperial Palace – an endless, black hive of forbidden technology and subterran

ean passages delving deep within the bowels of the planet.”

Since the announcement, the company has been exposed by inserting pronouns into their fiction, attacking Sargon of Akkad in one of the Warhammer Fantasy novels, and even adding evil gender ideology to one of their Stormcast Eternals models to try to push the radical agenda.

While Henry Cavill unveiled the brand would be moving from games IP to movie franchise this month, it appears as if the tabletop gaming model is losing steam everywhere.

Games Workshop boasted 543 stores worldwide, with most of those coming from the United States and UK, with product carried in more than 6,000 stores. However, some gaming hobbyist locations are no longer carrying the product.

Two stores this year very publicly announced they were going to stop carrying product, one even stating that they are canceling more than $12,000 of orders, which is no light blow for the company.

Now, a YouTube user has revealed that a local Games Workshop in the UK has rebranded itself to “Game Store,” to try to distance itself from the brand.

User @DavidWatkis posted on the Trent Report YouTube channel saying, “my local games workshop has rebranded and is now just Games Store, they have been empty since the female custodes crap. This is England”

While actual gaming seems to be down, it appears as if Games Workshop might be relying on the film business model to make it go. Despite a slide in its stock in April after the female custodes turned off a lot of gamers, Games Workshop saw its stock rebound from its loss and more with the Prime Video streaming series announcement from Henry Cavill.

The stock is currently sitting at more than a 40% increase year to date, with a large portion of the gains coming around the time of the announcement.

The markets seem to think that the hobbyists in games might not matter for the long-term viability of the company, which may prove true as the brand expands into Hollywood.

