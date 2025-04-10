Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Apr 10, 2025

I will never trust Games Workshop. They went Woke in 2020 and I lost all interest in Warhammer after seeing it. I really wanted to get into it, but why would I want to get into Lore that will be ruined by Woke Retărds. I bet Space Marine 3 has a Trănny in it, because a Rug Pull is a classic move for these people.

Reply
Share
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
Apr 10, 2025

Hmm... I don't know the guy, but I am intrigued. I'm not interested in Chaos and traitor stories, just on principle, but having this treatment for something like the Imperial Fists, or... *gasp* the Black Templars?!

I am very intrigued...

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture