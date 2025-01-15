Games Workshop is “looking for the next one” after it reported a huge revenue haul from its video game licensing business, which mainly came from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

In its 2024-25 Half Year Report, Games Workshop revealed that it had earned income of £26.1 million from licensing revenue with “the increase being mainly from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.” That’s about $31.9 million.

It also revealed that “Licensing revenue from royalty income increased in the period by £18.0 million to £30.1 million. That’s about $36.8 million. Furthermore, the company revealed that 98% of all its total licensing revenue came from PC and console and games while the other 2% was split between mobile and other.

Given the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Games Workshop made it clear they are looking for the next one.

The company declared, “Clearly we are looking for the next one.” However, it did hedge, “We recognize that successes like these for Warhammer are not a given in the world of video games.”

The success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is no surprise. Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment revealed at the end of December that the game had sold at least 5 million units.

The company shared, “In the span of 3 months, Space Marine 2 reached the remarkable milestone of 5 million players, to our great delight. We want to sincerely thank all 5 million of you for this.”

The game had also hit an all-time peak player count of 225,690 on Steam the day it released and still had 9,209 concurrent players in the last 24-hours.

Furthermore, Saber Interactive Chief Creative Tim Willits had shared that the company was already discussing plans for a new story DLC as well as a potential sequel due to the game’s early success.

Willits told IGN, “Our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel. We’re literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future.”

“It’s too big of a success! I know that’s an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we’ll be working on Space Marine content for a long time,” he added.

Speaking specifically to a sequel, Willits shared, “We just have to figure it out. I would love to do it, yes. Yes, yes, yes! There’s so many different factions… there are other chapters, too, that are interesting…”

While Willits and Saber are seemingly working on new story DLC as well as a potential sequel, there are a number of other Warhammer games in development including Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, which is being developed by Bulwark Studios and published by Kasedo Games. The game was announced last May. The game does not have a release date yet.

There are also a number of rumors that Creative Assembly is developing a Total War: Warhammer 40,000 game.

YouTuber Chapter Master Valrak noted at the end of last year that Creative Assembly did a friends and family testing of the game back in October 2024 and that an announcement could come in June with a test planned for February 2026 and an official release sometime in the Fall or Winter of 2026.

What do you make of the revenue that Games Workshop raked in from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2?

