Games Workshop has been under fire this year for its descent into wokeness, with its Warhammer 40,000 line increasingly pushing diversity, equity, and inclusion agendas. Now, with a new Age of Sigmar miniatures game release, they’re adding pronouns to Warhammer Fantasy miniatures.

In April. Games Workshop made one of the most insane decisions with their beloved Warhammer 40,000 property in their long history—retconning the long-established lore around the Adeptus Custodes and lying to fans about it. Players caught on that they changed the Adeptus Custodes to allow females into the order, something historically that was never true, and Games Workshop responded that it had always been that way.

The official Warhammer Wiki was changed to reflect this in a gaslighting campaign against fans. With other new changes in the current edition, it was clear that Games Workshop wanted to capture “modern audiences” and was pushing the company in a diversity, equity, and inclusivity direction, which upset long-time war gamers.

Since that point, X account Chainsword40K has done legwork revealing who among the community of YouTube influencers pushes woke content and has done exposes on different far-left politically driven messages in the Black Library novels.

In Warhammer Fantasy’s line Age of Sigmar, Games Workshop has pushed further by changing the Stormcast Eternals and adding they/them pronouns to their miniatures in a new Warhammer Community advertisement.

According to the Age of Sigmar wiki, “The Stormcast Eternals, also simply called Stormcast, are superhuman, nigh-immortal warriors whose souls have been magically Reforged by the will of the God-King Sigmar. They now serve as the primary weapons of the Grand Alliance of Order in retaking the Mortal Realms from the forces of Chaos in the Age of Sigmar.”

The wiki further defines how these characters are forged, not made, which Games Workshop apparently took as an opening to introduce evil gender ideology into their Warhammer Fantasy setting by claiming they don’t have male or female genders but are instead they/thems.

In a section about a miniature for Iridan the Witness, the character is described as, “Before Reforging, Iridan was an Azyrite Scholar whose memory became eidetic when they were transformed into a Stormcast Eternal. Their ability to recall countless years of military strategy proved a vital asset to Sigmar, but they were forever tormented by intense recollections of horrendous battles.”

It then says, “After a pilgrimage to a shrine of Morrda, Iridan was granted knowledge they have since only shared with Sigmar and Ionus Cryptborn. With this insight, they became the first to grant a comrade suffering from the Curse of Reforging a true death. Iridan is now deployed to any battle where Stormcast Eternals are in danger of losing themselves completely, never once forgetting the face of one they have put to rest.”

Since Iridian is a singular person, the terminology of “they “ seems to be used intentionally to push the extreme gender ideology into the Warhammer universe through its Age of Sigmar line.

Games Workshop is taking the lore of the forged not born aspect of the Stormcast Eternals and trying to turn this into a point in the culture war by no longer ascribing them male or female genders.

With so much D.E.I. content coming out of Warhammer in both the fantasy and 40K settings, long-time players are voicing their frustrations with the game. X user Thor_Odinson, a Warhammer influencer, posted about the figures, saying, “Lol! The Stormcast is a They/Them. AOS continues to be idiotic trash.”

He said, joking, “I wonder if the Stormcast has an HR Department.”

This may be even worse for the Warhammer community than the female Adeptus Custodes as Games Workshop continues its descent into wokeness.

What do you think of the new Stormcast Eternals Age of Sigmar Warhammer figures being assigned they/them pronouns? Leave a comment and let us know.

