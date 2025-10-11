Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
Oct 11

I'm all for defending one's own property, but the way GW has been handling this since ages is simply shameful. Fighting their own community for imaginary infringements is so pathetic it beggars belief. That they go out of their way to ruin small creators and their livelihood, who pretty much do 90% of GW's PR, is the lowest of the low. A few centuries back the CEO and main legal counsel would have long been gone after any of the duels they would have faced.

Oh, and trying to trademark generic words should not only be illegal, it should carry a hefty penalty for anyone attempting it. In the same way composing words into sentences can never be covered by any copyright law that would even remotely make sense.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture