Warhammer 40,000 fans are gathering together to let Games Workshop know how they feel about changes to the lore like the female Adeptus Custodes with an organized campaign to make the miniature wargaming company understand customer sentiment.

Last year, Games Workshop infamously retconned the Adeptus Custodes by adding females in their 10th edition of Codex: Adeptus Custodes. One excerpt reads, “Custodian Calladayce Taorvalia Kesh stood upon the bridge of a Cobra-class destroyer. Named Vigilant Flame, the warship belonged to the mighty Battlefleet Solar. She lingered in the shadows at the back of the bridge, positioned at a spot where she could observe the actions of every crew member be they in the instrumentation pits, at the armament shrines or — in the case of Shipmaster Lethwyck — stood ramrod straight before his command throne.”

Another excerpt makes it clear the that Kesh is indeed a female Custodes given that she wields a guardian spear. It states, “Kesh was warned before anyone else aboard, sensing a sudden empyric energy spike coupled with the surge of overpressure and sharp temperature drop that presaged a teleport strike. Her guardian spear was levelled and armed before the first cry of alarm or howl of a klaxon rang through the bridge.”

Games Workshop confirmed the retcon, and chose to gaslight its own fans and players by claiming that there have always been female Custodes. The company posted on X, “Since the first of the Ten Thousand were created, there have always been female Custodians.”

They have since doubled down on this throughout the year. In a blog post, they removed gendered language noting that only boys and males could become Custodians. Instead it states, “Potential Custodians are taken in at a very young age to better survive the rigours of their transformation – no older than late infancy – for the fundamental changes that will be wrought upon their flesh, minds and souls are tantamount to apotheosis. It is considered a great honour for those of Terran noble houses to submit a child.”

A previous codex made it clear Custodians were recruited from infant sons of the noble houses of Terra. It stated, “It is known that all Custodians begin their lives as the infant sons of the noble houses of Terra. It is a mark of incredible prestige to surrender one’s child to this most glorious of callings within the Imperium, and many notable clans amongst the Terran aristocracy have willingly given up almost entire generations of newborn sons to earn it.”

In September, Games Workshop tripled down. It introduced a female Adeptus Custodes in its Warhammer 40,000 animated The Tithes series.

On its website it also shared, “Tyrith Shiva Kyrus (the first three of a long list of honorific names earned fighting for the Emperor) has the privilege of being our first portrayal of a female Custodian Guard since the recent revelation that Custodians can be any gender.”

The company added, “This fact came as a real surprise to many, since it wasn’t something previously explored. That, in and of itself, isn’t a particularly unusual thing for Warhammer 40,000 and its lore; there are simply loads of things the Warhammer Studios have never expressly stated, whether that’s ruling them in or out.”

From there, Warhammer continued to justify this massive retcon and gaslight its enthusiasts and hobbyists, “Since the earliest conversations about bringing the Horus Heresy to the tabletop and Black Library fiction, tahe exact nature of the Custodians has been under discussion – after all, their origins and means of creation, unlike for example, the Legiones/Adeptus Astartes, are shrouded in mystery.”

“A significant advantage to this portrayal is that it helps us to address a common misconception – that the Custodes are just bigger, better Space Marines. They aren’t. Space Marines were made through industrialised ritual to be mass-produced, brute-force weapons of conquest. And even 10,000 years after their creation, draped in self-assigned glory, that’s still true of them at their core,” Games Workshop stated. “Each Custodian, on the other hand, is unique. Painstakingly made through peerless craft and arcane artifice, their physique, their psyche, their very soul, is a bespoke instrument of the Emperor they unquestioningly serve.”

Fans have felt helpless as they’ve watched the Warhammer 40K lore change before their very eyes. Now, however, a new survey leaked from Games Workshop gave fans hope they can make their voices known to the company and perhaps make a difference in the trajectory of the game.

Originally brought to attention by X account @ManVsMinaitures, the Games Workshop survey with screen shots on how he answered the questions. He posted, “This is how I answered the Warhammer survey, I f***ed up though. I forgot to say unban the people that were banned on Twitter in April.”

The questions he revealed from Games Workshop in the simple survey asked:

- 1. What is your favorite part of the Warhammer hobby?

- 2. What could we do to make that part of the hobby even better for you?

- 3. How long have you been into Warhammer?

- 4. Which country do you live in?

Warhammer enthusiast @Thor_Odisnon quote tweeted the survey with a call to action that went viral among Warhammer 40K fans. He said, “Apparently GW has been sending out a survey to find out what fans think, so check out the link below and make sure to let GW know exactly what you think in the #2 field. And do as Derek did: • Tell them to walk back the Femstodes • Push them to cut out any more instances of Woke/DEI BS • Ask them to unblock fans they’ve blocked on social media.”

With that, he posted the link for the survey so fans could voice their opinions to the company. That link is here.

The tweet went viral as dozens of Warhammer 40K fans said they would be filling out the survey and trying to make a change to Games Workshop by making their customer voices heard.

What do you think of the viral survey for Warhammer 40K as a call to action to try to put an end to female Adeptus custodes? Leave a comment and let us know.

-

The Terran Imperiums must save a world from demonic alien creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY space marine graphic novel on Fund My Comic! LAST DAY!

NEXT: Wizards Of The Coast Cuts Funding To Gender Ideology Program For Magic: The Gathering Tournaments