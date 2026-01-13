Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

Lankester Merrin
2d

The Secret Level episode wasn't too bad, but it doesn't hold a candle to Syama Pedersen's Astartes. Blur has been hyped for a very long time and perhaps 10-15 years ago it was well justified, but the way this one 40k enthusiast wiped the floor with professional studios is just incredible. Blur is still good, but now we see that they can have a very real competition even in individual households. Pedersen's work on Astartes is legendary.

On this note, these new CGI stories will probably be scheduled for 2027 or even later. 2026 should be the year of Astartes 2. I don't think GW would like any other show to interfere with that, especially if there is a decent chance it would get creatively stomped into the ground by Pedersen's sequel. And I suspect Blur wouldn't be too keen on competing against Astartes 2 either...

Cyborgjustice
2d

Don’t be surprised if Games Workshop gets bought out by Amazon, all together.

