Games Workshop announced that it has two more animated projects in the works that will be distributed by Prime Video.

In the company’s most recent financial report, it shared that it is working on a new episode of Secret Level as well as a standalone Age of Sigmar episode.

The company revealed, “After a successful collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and Blur for Secret Level (a high-end animated anthology show), we are now meeting with writers to determine our next step to continue the momentum gained from that episode.”

“In the meantime, work is almost complete on a standalone Warhammer Age of Sigmar episode. Again, for Prime Video,” it added.

If you are unfamiliar with Secret Level it was an animated anthology show created by Tim Miller. The first season featured 15 episodes drawing from different franchises such as Warhammer: 40,000, Dungeons & Dragons, Pac-Man, The Outer Worlds, Armored Core, Unreal Tournament, Mega Man, Honor Of Kings, Sifu, and more.

The Warhammer 40,000 episode was the anthology’s fifth episode and was titled “And They Shall Know No Fear.” The episode followed Sergeant Metaurus and his elite Ultramines including Lieutenant Titus to a Chaos-corrupted planet in order to destroy a relic controlled by a mutant sorcerer.

As for Age of Sigmar, it is Games Workshop’s newest setting, just a little over 10 years old that “depicts a ‘post apocalyptic’ fantasy setting where the forces of death and destruction have triumphed. It details the fight back.”

The setting when it was originally launched replaced Games Workshop’s old Warhammer Fantasy or World-That-Was setting rebooting it after the apocalyptic destruction in the End Times. Narratively, it saw Archaon the Everchosen destroy the planet but allowing gods like Sigmar, Nagash, and Alarielle to forge eight new realms called the Mortal Realms. New factions including the Cities of Sigmar, Daughters of Khaine, Fyreslayers, Idoneth Deepkin, Khardron Overlords, Lumineth Realm-lords, Seraphon, Stormcast Eternals, and Sylvaneth were introduced.

In 2024, Games Workshop launched its Warhammer: The Old World setting placing it centuries before the End Times in the World of Legend.

