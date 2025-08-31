Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 1

I remember when armies were all metal, except for the boxed set of plastic. The call back then was metal was expensive and plastic would not only be so much easier, but far cheaper.

Now? Plastic outprices metal of 25 years ago. It's insane.

If Games Workshop swapped from minis to blank paper slips of paper with a colored pencil for marking unit types, the colored pencil would cost $800.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture