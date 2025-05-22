Games Workshop announced a Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine Master Crafted Edition during its Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2025.

At the end of its Warhammer Skulls Showcase, Games Workshop showed off a trailer for its Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition that will arrive on June 10th for PC and Xbox and will be playable on day with Xbox Game Pass.

READ: 'The Witcher' VA Doug Cockle Responds To 'The Witcher 4" Being Described As Woke: "That's Just Stupid. It's Not Woke"

The game is being remastered by SneakyBox and producer Vaidas Mikelskas shared, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition isn't just a technical upgrade — it's a thoughtful restoration.”

“We aimed to preserve the spirit of the original while modernizing the experience for today's players,” he added. “This is more than just Master Crafted Edition, it's a respectful dialogue between past and present, preserving what made the original special while making it shine for a new generation of players.”

The phrase “modernizing the experience” appears to be a double entendre as the Warhammer Community website notes that SneakyBox “brings the 2011 classic into the modern day with full 4k visuals, updated textures and character models, remastered audio, and a modernised UI and control scheme.”

Additionally, PCGamesN reports that the Orks in the game have been updated so that their “identity is fully aligned with the latest Warhammer 40,000 lore.” The outlet reports that the game will also feature new character models as well as 100 new voice lines.

What do you make of this new announcement?

NEXT: 'Lies Of P: Overture' Game Director Explains Why Difficulty Options Are Being Added To The Game