Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason the Gentleman's avatar
Jason the Gentleman
May 22, 2025

Worrisome description

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 22, 2025

"Modernizing for TODAY'S players."

We know what that means.

"Thoughtful" means pandering to nose rings and comb-overs.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture