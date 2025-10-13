A new report details that Games Workshop and Warhammer are still pushing gender ideology and sodomy with the most recent example being in Mike Brooks’ Voidscarred novel.

X user Chainsword40k declared, “Buyers beware: Mike Brooks strikes again, sneaking leftist ideology into 40k. In his novel Voidscarred, he includes multiple they/them characters and a gay romance between the main characters. At this point, he’s worse than Gav Thorpe at ruining the Eldar.”

In another post he added, “Just to add more context: the Craftworld Farseer in the book is referred to with they/them pronouns, and there’s also a character called “Baronex” instead of Baron or Baroness, because apparently, Eldar are now gender-fluid in Mike Brooks vision of 40k.”

Unfortunately, this is not surprising. Brooks has proven himself an ideologue rather than a storyteller time and time again. Back in his book Necromunda: Road to Redemption he turned political pundit Carl Benjamin aka Sargon of Akkad into one of the book’s villains, Sarkon Aggad.

An excerpt from the book states, ““Sarkon Aggad bellowed with rage, his voxcaster amplifying it until his war cry was nearly a weapon in its own right, and lumbered into a charge, both chainaxes revving up until the whirl of their blades became a banshee scream. Alin Choll raised their silenced stub gun and trained it on the behemoth bearing down on them, an action which looked to Zeke to be the equivalent of menacing sumpkroc with a toothpick.”

It continues, “Shadows threw themselves on Aggad, slowing him, overwhelming him. The slave master lashed out with his chainaxes and one of his assailants was thrown clear, nearly bisected, but there were too many for him to fight. His arms were immobilised and he was borne down to the ground, bellowing with impotent rage. Then a short, squat shape clambered onto his back and wrapped a chain — a slave’s manacles — around Aggad’s neck and began to pull. Aggad’s breathing, hideously amplified by his voxcaster, became more and more ragged, more and more desperate. Then, as his executioner gave one final wrench on the chains, Sarkon Aggad’s death rattle rang out.”

Chainsword40k had also previously revealed that Brooks had been pushing his sodomite and gender ideology agenda on multiple projects.

Additionally, Brooks posted to X in August 2020, “p.s. Freebooterz support Pride, Trans Rights, and Black Lives Matters.”

