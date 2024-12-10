Amazon Prime Video and Games Workshop have come to terms, and a Warhammer 40,000 TV show is now officially moving forward with Henry Cavill attached as star and executive producer.

Even through a tumultuous year for the Warhammer 40,000 property, it looks like fans might get a TV show adaptation of the military science fiction epic after all.

Worries started among fans earlier this year when Games Workshop announced they would alter Warhammer 40K lore by changing the adeptus custodes, which was traditionally all-male, to include female space marines. Rumors on the internet swirled that this change was because of Prime Video's involvement in Warhammer 40K, attempting to add more “diversity and inclusivity” to the grimdark sci-fi setting in preparation for a rumored TV adaptation.

Henry Cavill was reported to be involved, however, which assuaged some fans’ fears because of his stalwart defense of Warhammer 40K. The actor has made it clear time and time again that he respects the game and the lore involved.

Then, at the end of September, Warhammer 40K expert Archcast claimed, “It has been complete radio silence on the matter of the TV show ever since we had the last update the last time around. It appears as if both Amazon and Games Workshop are entirely content to just let the project die, honestly.”

He added, “Even with a 1-month extension into January nothing seems to have been produced. Still no money is allocated. Still no accounts have been created. Still no contracts have been signed etc, etc…”

Arch concluded, “Right now, I would say that the probabilities lean more towards the entire thing being dead than it ever being green lit.”

This led many fans to believe the show was dead. However, Mr. H responded to this rumor with insider information saying, “the probabilities lean more towards the entire thing being dead than it ever being green lit,” Mr. H Reviews stated, “I can say it’s actually the inverse of that.”

He later stated, “There’s definitely been movement on it. Definitively movement like 100%. My eyes and ears say that there’s definitely been some movement. Can’t tell you exactly what or how much, but it’s the complete opposite of what Arch is rumoring anyway. It’s the complete opposite of that.”

“It’s definitely not dead, guys,” he added. “It’s definitely not dead.”

It appears Mr. H was right after all, and now it’s been announced that Henry Cavill will indeed star in and executive produce a new Warhammer 40,000 show from Prime Video.

Henry Cavill posted to Instagram to confirm the rumors, “To celebrate some Warhammer news, I decided to make a pilgrimage to the very first place I bought Warhammer models over 30 years ago....the Little Shop, on my home island of Jersey!”



He continued, “My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world. Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though—more to come in time!”

No showrunner’s been named yet, and there is no new information beyond Henry Cavill’s involvement as per his Instagram account. However, Amazon and Games Workshop have reached terms ahead of the deadline on the option, which was rumored before.

