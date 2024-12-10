Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Dec 10, 2024

It's going to be Netflix The Witcher 2.0.

Henry will go in doing everything he can to stick to the Source Material, and Woke Idiots will ruin it. Either way the Show will be Trash just like EVERY Amazon Show. Even if the first Season is passable like The Boys Season 1 was to many, look what happened to that Show..........

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture