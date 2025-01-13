Gamers torched CD Projekt Red CEO Michael Nowakowski after he claimed the company was not working with Sweet Baby Inc.

In a post to X at the end of last week, Nowakowski touted the number of employees still with the company that worked on the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

He wrote, “The Witcher 3 turns 10 this May. Around 100 of its developers are working with us to this day on our new projects, including The Witcher IV. Some are actually veterans from The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 1, including my esteemed co-CEO, Adam Badowski, who has been with the series since its inception back in 2002.”

READ: Epic Games CEO Slams Big Tech Leaders Like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: "Pretending To Be Republicans In Hopes Of Currying Favor"

One person replied, “I love how they keep pushing the word that they still have staff who worked on the previous witcher titles like we don't know they lost the prime meat from the bone.”

He added, “They also don't want to openly tell you about those Sweet Baby Inc employees working for them now.”

Nowakowski responded, “We are not working and never worked with Sweet Baby. Never even heard of them till recently tbh. Also, we have not lost prime meat as you put it.”

As previously detailed by YouTuber LegacyKillHD, CD Projekt RED has lost a lot of its top talent including at least 11 directors and department leads who exited the company by 2021 following the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

That talent included Studio Head and Executive Producer John Mamais, The Witcher 3 Game Director Konrad Tomaskiewicz, The Witcher 3 Quest Director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, Cinematic Director Pawel Swierczynski, Head of Production Piotr Krzywonosiuk, Principal Engine Programmer Balazs Torok, Lead Animator Jamie Bury, Creative Director Sebastian Stepien, Senior Producer Dominika Gonsierowska, Engine Director Tomasz Jonarski, and Art Director Katarzyna Redesiuk.

READ: 'Lords Of The Fallen' CEO Declares His Company Will Not Integrate DEI Into Its Games: "No, We Will Not"

Furthermore, while Nowakowski claims his company is not working with Sweet Baby Inc. it did hire one of the biggest Sweet Baby Inc. defenders in Mary Kenney after she worked with Sweet Baby Inc. during her time at Insomniac on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Kenny is on record telling Dual Shockers that every lever must be pulled to promote the disordered LGBTQ+ agenda.

She said, “There are so many LGBTQ developers, and we want what players want – to design experiences that tell the player we’re here, we’re important, and we belong.”

In order to obtain this, she declared, “We need to pull every lever we have. Characters, community support, mechanics, to make it so.”

The company also hired Cian Maher to be its Franchise and Lore Designer even after Maher made it clear in 2020 he wanted to punch gamers.

The company also has its own Diversity & Inclusion policy, which is publicly posted on its website.

READ: Former 'World Of Warcraft' Team Lead Speculates That Ubisoft Management Team Is Looking To Sell

Given all this information, gamers torched Nowakowski. YouTuber YellowFlash stated, “Why does your lore designer hate and wanna punch gamers? You don’t work with Sweet Baby, but you sure do hire some questionable people.”

X user Cryptek wrote, “‘Never even heard of them till recently tbh’... Nobody buys this. Stop insulting people with that kind of statement... You have literally a fully disclosed DEI company, and you explicitly have people who are fans of SBI.”

Another posted, “I honestly don't believe you. I'm a nobody and I heard of SBI at least a year ago. Theres no way you haven't heard of them. You literally hired an SBI defender to push agendas. You could change the course immediately and regain your glory. Don't focus on social politics. Please!”

READ: 'Marvel Rivals' Estimated To Have Grossed $136 Million In First Month After Launch

Paulo Rants added, “Lol, ‘we boast about how woke and focused on dei we are, but we aren't working with SBI so don't worry.’ This studio thinks you are retarded. Vote with your wallets.”

Another wrote, “Your whole company went woke. SBI would do nothing but preach to the choir there, anyways.”

Still another posted, “I mean... You literally have in your financial report everything linked to DEI agenda... So even if you don't work WITH them you're already IN IT..”

“Infernal dei confirmed. Go broke time,” wrote Rook10.

What do you make of Nowakowski getting torched by gamers?

NEXT: Alleged Leak Claims To Reveal About Half A Dozen Characters Coming To 'Marvel Rivals' Including Prominent X-Men