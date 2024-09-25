Gamers are mounting up wins in the culture war this year at an incredible rate. With AAA games featuring diversity, equity, and inclusion failing, independent studios who reject wokeism having massive success in video games, and access to media outlets like IGN and Kotkau continuing to fail, it seems like 2024 is the year woke died. This week, Ubisoft and Square Enix made moves that show a massive shift in gaming companies' operations.

2024 started with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League from Rocksteady Games failing spectacularly. The formerly great Arkham franchise was destroyed by a game riddled with DEI. The game exposed a whole network of woke games, as Kabrutus discovered a consulting firm associated with Suicide Squad called Sweet Baby, Inc. and published a list of games that the consultants worked on to push the leftist agenda in video games.

Media outlets immediately came to Sweet Baby, Inc.’s defense, accusing gamers of “harassment” for merely noticing the company’s involvement in video games. Since the list’s inception, nearly every game Sweet Baby, Inc. was involved in that had a new release failed spectacularly in sales. Gamers figured out the game and voted with their wallets.

Companies like Ubisoft continued with their woke AAA developments anyway. With two major releases this year, Ubisoft has hundreds of millions of dollars of investments on the line with Star Wars: Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. The former came out about a month ago and has already fallen off top sales charts. Meanwhile, AC Shadows is reportedly suffering from very low pre-order sales.

AC Shadows is mired in controversy. Ubisoft added too many woke elements to a Japanese historical setting, beginning with making the main protagonist of the samurai game a black man named Yasuke. While the man existed, historians believe it was unlikely he would have been of the samurai class. Japanese gamers have been outraged as a consequence.

This week, it was reported that Ubisoft is pulling out of the Tokyo Game Show. Ubisoft Japan stated on X, “Regarding our planned online participation in Tokyo Game Show 2024 scheduled for September 26th at 15:00, we regret to inform you that we had to cancel our exhibition due to various circumstances.”

This is shocking, given that a AAA release featuring a Japanese setting is coming soon, and it shows that Ubisoft fears interacting with Japanese gamers ahead of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

Also this week, Square-Enix made moves rejecting DEI after facing pressure from gamers throughout the summer. The company came under fire because of its involvement with Sweet Baby, Inc. and the grifting Black Girl Gamers on a game called Forespoken. Sales were reported to be terrible for the game, and reviews were not positive.

Now, Square-Enix has been removed from Sweet Baby, Inc.’s client list on their website, marking a change for the company.

With so many costly AAA games failing due to woke elements and companies like Ubisoft now on the run from gamers after not catering to their customers for years, it appears like the video game industry is primed for a shift toward producing better content with less left-wing politics. While these are major victories this week, gamers best remember to keep the pressure on as the ride never ends.

What do you think of Square-Enix and Ubisoft’s moves this week? Leave a comment and let us know.