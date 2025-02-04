Warhorse Studios’ latest release, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, features the main character Henry and his friend Hans engaging in sodomy, and many gamers were not having it.

It was previously confirmed the game would feature sodomy by Creative Director Daniel Vavra.

He initially confirmed it on Facebook after multiple reports and rumors the game was being banned in Saudi Arabia due to the scene.

Vavra wrote, “So after the leftists cursing me at Nazi's for 10 years, now Nazi's cursing me at Jews because Saudi Arabia might want to ban KCD because of the homosexual scene.”

READ: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Director Hired To Work On New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Video Game

He then reiterated it on X, “KCD is an RPG, you are responsible for your decisions. If you want Henry to try a same-sex adventure, feel free. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. All affairs are (and were in KCD1) purely optional. The characters are perfectly aware, that it was a forbidden sin.”

Following the game’s release IGN’s Jesse Gomez confirmed in an article titled “How to Romance Hans in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2” the game depicts Henry and Hans engaging in sodomy.

Many gamers reacted to this news with disdain and ridicule for Warhorse and the game.

DLibryum wrote, “So they retconned two characters /facepalm.. these are established characters in the first game.”

Shepp Krassenstein posted, “Ah yes, the famous womanizer of the first game is gay now, of course.”

Gviscero showed a meme depicting financial investment company BlackRock giving money to a developer to make video games gay.

READ: Gamers Fear The Worst For DOOM: The Dark Ages’ Campaign, And They Might Be Right

Melee Games wrote, “And here's why the game is getting such glowing reviews.”

Another wrote, “This article saved me $70.”

Another shared a meme depicting the game as “the gayest s**t on earth.”

Another wrote, “Somebody didn’t get the memo on the vibe shift.”

READ: 'Lords of the Fallen' CEO Reveals Latest Promo After Adding In Male/Female Character Options Beat Expectations By 40%

Others wrote, “This is gross”; “No thanks”'; “This is GAY AF”; and “How to kill a game.”

Yorch Torch Games posted, “Gamers, This is disgusting beyond words. IGN now has a guide on how to romance Hans. Don't buy Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.”

READ: Warner Bros. Shuts Down 'MultiVersus' After Taking $100 Million Impairment Charge

These gamers are correct in roasting and ridiculing the game and its developer. As Edward Feser notes St. Thomas Aquinas explains, “Just as it is lawful to strike a person, or damnify him in his belongings for the purpose of correction, so too, for the purpose of correction, may one say a mocking word to a person whom one has to correct. It is thus that our Lord called the disciples ‘foolish',’ and the Apostle called the Galatians ‘senseless.’

Feser adds, “Hence, in his treatment of detraction, Aquinas holds that ‘if it is for the sake of something good or necessary that someone utters words by which someone else’s reputation is diminished, then, as long as the right circumstances are preserved, this is not a sin and cannot be called detraction.’ For example, ‘it is not detraction to reveal someone’s hidden sin by denouncing him for the sake of his improvement or by accusing him for the sake of the good of public justice.’”

What do you make of their reaction?

NEXT: Former 'Concord' Director Of Marketing And Operations Joins Halo Studios As Senior Product Marketing Manager