sleepdeprived_bear
Feb 1, 2025

I am guilty of purchasing both the top tier collector's versions of Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal. I am hesitating on the Dark Ages. The codex of both games were funny and had little in jokes in them and its deemphasis bums me out. A female character? Chances are, knowing what happens in Doom and Doom Eternal, she doesn't make it.

