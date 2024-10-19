Game designers and corporate goons are intent on alienating at least half of their audiences, and nothing can be clearer in that regard than with an unveiling of a website Gamers 4 Harris, where industry insiders virtue signal to themselves that they’re in the “right” political tribe.

On the website, they post:

More than 600 creators of your favorite games have a message for you this election season: We support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president of the United States. And we hope that you join us in being #Gamers4Harris.

Kamala Harris is a winner. She has presided over the best economy in the world. She’s an ardent defender of reproductive rights. She has battled crime, fought for the downtrodden, and supported American workers. She stands with our allies and stands up to our enemies abroad. She knows how things are done, and she gets them done.

She’s the one of the two things we gamers like the most: She’s competitive. On Sunday, July 21, Harris was doing a puzzle with her family over waffles. On Monday, July 22, she had unified the entire party, clinched the nomination, and built a solid campaign. She’s an inspiring, groundbreaking candidate. If we show out for her, she’ll be the first female president of the United States.

Her first decision was to choose Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Walz is the other thing we gamers like the most: He’s cooperative. He’s the guy you want in your party. As governor, Walz has presided over an expansion of the safety net, lifted up his constituents, and done it with charm and grace. Plus, he loves his Sega Dreamcast. Our kind of guy.

The other guys? Trump and Vance are what we despise: cheaters. They run on fear, rage, and denial of rights. Everything out of their mouths is horrible: “They’re eating the dogs.” “Childless cat ladies.” “Suspend the Constitution.” It’s the worst. And their policies are even worse. Project 2025 spells out a fascist agenda that will destroy the government and the rights of Americans. Trump is an insurrectionist grifter who’s been found liable for sexual assault, convicted of fraud, fined hundreds of millions of dollars, and is facing years in jail. Plus he wants to ban video games. Not our kind of guy at all.

We make games because we like competition and cooperation. We’ve been given two candidates who express those qualities beautifully. If you like our games, do us and yourselves a solid. Join #Gamers4Harris this November and vote, volunteer, and donate money for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Sincerely,

The game creators of America

Gamers 4 Harris also has links to donate to the Kamala Harris campaign and to volunteer.

The letter is followed by a list of game creators and industry gatekeepers who are not surprising. A few of the notable ones are:

Rick Achberger, Design Manager (Xbox) – easy to virtue signal with Microsoft being one of the worst evil corporations in existence

Peter Adkison, Chairperson of the Board (Gen Con LLC) – Gen Con is known to ban conservatives simply for existing and using a fake word like “Chairperson” instead of “Chairman” is chef’s kiss of wokeism.

Scott Alden, Founder (Board Game Geek) – Borrd Game Geek is a website that silents dissent and attacks conservative creators on the regular.

Bill Benham, TRPG Producer (Wizards of the Coast) – this is the origin of your woke Dungeons & Dragons.

John Dunn, Publisher/Designer (Melior Via, LLC – Star Wars RPG, Warhammer 40,000 RPG, Shadowrun RPG, Legend of the Five Rings RPG) – He’s sunk his hands into a little everything to push for the woke agenda.

John Zinser, Owner (Alderac Entertainment Group) – AEG produces family games and turned from a company that used to make a lot of great board games to a disaster in recent years.

The list continues with the bosses of many game corporations. The intention is clearly to instill fear through social pressure in anyone in the gaming industry that they must be on the list or face consequences, which is what the board game and tabletop RPG industry has done for a long time.

The saddest part is the daughter of deceased Dungeons & Dragons creator Gary Gygax sullied his memory by trying to pressure fans on her Facebook page:

However, it gives gamers a handy list of companies to avoid. The next time you see a crowdfund or a new game, it’s easy to search the companies on this list and see who’s involved. Chances are, they’re creating a woke nightmare for you to pass on.

What do you think of the Gamers 4 Harris virtue signaling list in board gaming and tabletop RPGs? Leave a comment and let us know.

Support Fandom Pulse! Kickstarter banned us with no reason given as we launched our new space marine graphic novel. We are truly too dangerous for mainstream comic publishing with our hard-hitting sci-fi. Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic!