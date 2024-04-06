Brianna Wu

by Comic Crow

It's been a very welcome fall from grace for Brianna Wu, who rose to popularity over her bad-faith critiques of the GamerGate movement. Now, the very same progressives who she has pandered to for nearly all of her time in the spotlight are relentlessly attacking her for her stance on the Israel/Palestine conflict.

Video games have always seemed to be a vehicle for Brianna to pursue her political goals. After a middling career as a political activist and fundraiser, she formed her own gaming studio and released Revolution 60, which was filled with her feminist ideology. With mixed reviews and no creative streak to speak of, Brianna then retreads to podcasting, only for that to fall flat. And only a couple of years later, she returned to politics with a failed 2018 congressional bid.

It's almost admirable that someone who has consistently failed throughout their life has a 'never give up' attitude. In 2020, she co-founded Rebellion PAC with Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks. For many years, Brianna has focused her time, effort, and focus on pushing a Progressive narrative and bolstering support and votes for Progressive candidates.

"The Left Always Eats Its Own" is a saying that has played out time and time again over the past decade, and now Brianna is experiencing it firsthand. Only a couple of weeks back, Brianna called out an X user who had compiled a list of 'transphobes' and placed their name onto it. Brianna would state their vehement support for trans people even including the controversial act of transitioning minors. None of this saved them from being labeled a transphobe, of course, and perhaps that was Brianna's wake-up call that Progressive ideologues were going too far.

That said, what seems to have finally gotten the once Progressive ally who had spent years pushing for Progressive politicians and policies to denounce the movements seems to be the Israel/Palestine conflict that is ongoing. After an X account claimed Brianna was supportive of Israel because she was seeking money from AIPAC, an American-Israeli political group, Brianna would clap back. Pointing out how many people claiming to be progressive have happily and repeatedly been calling for the end of Israel and for them to be bombed. As well as criticizing the way Progressives act towards their political opposition and labeling anyone who speaks to them a traitor. Finishing up by stating that Progressives have been pushing 'stupider and stupider' policies and how one cannot even call out the atrocious new design of the pride flag without being labeled as a bigot.

Many progressive accounts, including the one she responded to, would then confirm that they absolutely want to see the Tel Aviv Bomb and are chanting for it in their home states.

She'd also highlight that some of the people cheering on the hate mob of progressives riled up to go after her have been celebrating the terror attacks since they had occurred.

And when pointing out how these same people were grossly misinformed about the conflict, she'd have a myriad of responses calling her a Jew, a liar, or both. While FandomPulse makes no statements on international conflict and hopes that things will be resolved peacefully, it is hard to ignore that many of the people claiming to be progressive are some of the first to call for violence against who they see as the oppressors in this conflict.

None of this is to say that Brianna has suddenly turned away from her politics or principles. She's simply begun to call out the excesses of the Left and how crazy their tactics and policy decisions have become. Citing the shrinking, tiny minority of progressives within the United States and how cutting out the crazy would help the movement grow and thrive. Even so, Brianna has become excommunicado among the Progressive movement for not falling in line, and it's likely that they will ignore her warnings, which is probably for the best.

What are your thoughts on one of Gamer Gate's top trolls losing every ounce of influence and being labeled as a right-wing, pro-genocide monster among the people she's advocated on behalf of for years?

