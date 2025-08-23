Mister Metokur, one of GamerGate's most influential voices and a longtime critic of gaming industry corruption, has been forced to break his social media silence after becoming the target of a coordinated swatting attack while dealing with serious health problems. The incident reveals the continued harassment tactics used by the same activists who have spent a decade trying to silence anyone who dares criticize their ideological capture of gaming culture.

In a statement posted to social media, Metokur explained the circumstances that forced him to speak publicly about his condition:

Due to worsening health I've stepped back from social media and other distractions to spend time with my family and friends. I hadn't plan to discuss this publicly because I didn't see a need to. That was of course until this evening when our family was attacked. This past year a group of people involved in swattings targeting Americans were caught and are in the process of being criminally charged. You may have heard of it, torswats. This group has relationships with another group under investigation 764.

This evening numerous people were contacted stating a mass casualty event had happened and a police response was sent to my home. Due to the ongoing DOJ and FBI prosecutions I can only assume this is an attempt at witness/victim intimidation related to the case. My health is not great and my silence has led some to believe I had passed away or was in hospital.

Which leaves me with only a few conclusions to draw among them being an attempt to try and make a woman, my wife, suffer while her husband was believed dead or injured I can't say for certain which tryhard was responsible for this but will have to treat it as being related to the groups currently being investigated. While still very sick I'll take the time to work with both the DOJ and FBI to reach a conclusion to this event.

The attack on Metokur represents the logical endpoint of the harassment campaign that began during GamerGate, when feminist activists and their allies in gaming journalism declared war on anyone who questioned their narrative or exposed their corruption. For over a decade, these same people have used increasingly extreme tactics to silence critics, escalating from social media harassment to doxxing to swatting attacks that could result in serious injury or death.

V-Tuber Kirsche captured the disgust that many feel about this escalation: "Sorry you have to deal with people being fuckwits while you're trying to spend time with family and friends. hopefully whoever made the call is held responsible, it's grotesque that someone wants to harass and endanger either a dying man or whom they believe to be his widow."

Metokur's response showed his characteristic understated approach to the situation: "Appreciate it, and yeah there are some tryhards out there for sure."

Metokur has been dealing with serious health issues that forced him to step back from the social media presence that made him famous for exposing corruption in gaming journalism and the culture war. His absence from online discourse has been felt by many who relied on his sharp analysis and willingness to call out hypocrisy wherever he found it.

Metokur's influence during GamerGate helped expose the corruption that had infected gaming journalism and the entertainment industry. His willingness to document and mock the absurdities of social justice activism made him a target for people who prefer intimidation to honest debate.

The fact that he's now being targeted with potentially lethal swatting attacks while battling serious illness shows that nothing has changed in the decade since GamerGate began.

