Being a failed cam-whore rots your brain, or so it appears judging by Kotaku’sAlyssa Mercante’s slow descent into madness. Earlier this year, senior editor at Kotaku, Alyssa Mercante, wrote a deliberately misleading hit-piece against gamers in defense of the degenerates at Sweet Baby Inc and their toxic CEO of terrorism who got exposed for terrorizing gaming companies into adopting DEI in game development. This, in turn, kicked off GamerGate 2.0, again exposing the lack of ethics in gaming journalism and legacy media’s willingness to shill for any corporation with a subversive agenda.

More recently, Alyssa Mercante was caught stalking YouTuber Smash JT and his wife, even going as far as messaging his wife on Facebook, trying to get Smash JT’s wife to divorce him. Alyssa Mercante’s unhinged behavior didn’t stop there. She decided it would be wise to call out anyone who disagreed with her subversive agenda and challenge them to a physical fight. Unsurprisingly, she bravely ran away with her tail between her legs when YouTuber Vara Dark accepted her challenge, and celebrity boxing promoter Keemstar was willing to organize a boxing match.

After this attempt at a fight failed, Mercante spent July 4th harassing Vara Dark via text and threatening her, as reported by Fandom Pulse.

Alyssa Mercante and her ilk in the legacy media know that their time is up, which is why we see all the hate directed at YouTubers like Vara Dark and Smash JT. In the wake of the news that Kotaku Australia is shutting down, Kotaku’s favorite cam-girl, Alyssa Mercante, had another epic meltdown.

She posted to X, “You have no idea what journalism is. Your websites look like they’re from 2001. They’re riddled with typos. You use yourselves as a source for “stories.” You have an internet connection and a webcam and think you have something worthy to say (you don’t). We could set my nana up with a Razer Kiyo in her care home and she’d make more coherent shit. It’s a shame that private equity and Google have gutted legacy media sites and the stupidest, cruelest people in the world are rushing to fill in the gaps!”

On the one hand, Alyssa Mercante and her fellow legacy media degenerates know that the endless money supply propping them up, allowing them to spread their woke propaganda, is drying up. On the other hand, they see that new journalism is exposing their unethical behavior. And they hate it. That is why Alyssa Mercante went into a full meltdown.

Legacy media is dying, and they will come gunning for new journalism. First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, and then you win.

