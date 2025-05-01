Valnet, the radical left wing Canadian publishing company that owns Game Rant, ScreenRant, CBR, and others, added another left wing site to its coffers in Polygon.

A press release at Business Wire details that Valnet purchased Polygon from Vox Media and has added it to its gaming portfolio called The Valnet Gaming Group. The publication reportedly receives 6 million page views a month and has a over 3.5 million followers on its various social media channels.

Valnet CEO and Founder Hassan Youssef said in a statement, “It is with immense pride and gratitude that we welcome Polygon into our growing family of world-class gaming brands.”

“This moment marks a powerful reaffirmation of our deep commitment to gaming, a space we’ve passionately invested in for years,” he added. “The addition of Polygon not only strengthens our editorial muscle but also amplifies our ability to deliver unmatched value to both audiences and advertisers. At Valnet, we’re not just participants in this space; we are its undisputed leader, and today, that leadership has never felt stronger.”

Vox Media co-founder, chair, and CEO Jim Bankoff also stated, “We’re proud to have built Polygon into the gaming authority for both experts and casual fans alike, a publication that has informed and delighted tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts since its founding at Vox Media more than a decade ago.”

“This transaction will enable us to focus our energies and investment resources in other priority areas of growth across our portfolio of iconic digital publications and audio/video programming, while enabling Valnet to grow their leadership and authority in the gaming information category,” he said.

Following the sale a number of Polygon staff shared they had been let go. The site’s co-founder and EIC Chris Plante said, “I'm no longer with Polygon. If you're hiring, please consider the many talented writers and editors now on the market. Every one of them deserves a spot on your staff. I won't be talking more about the sale because I wasn't involved. Going to hang out with my kid. Taking wins where I can.”

Executive Editor Chelsea Stark confirmed she was laid off as well. She also noted that over 20 people were laid off.

She wrote on BlueSky, “I'm still in shock and so so deeply angry about Vox Media's decision to sell Polygon. I am one of the over 20 people laid off today from the best damn website out there. I'm so proud of the place we built, and the workplace I helped shape. I'm sure I'll have more to say soon, but processing it now.”

Senior Reporter Nicole Carpenter announced she was laid off as well, “I'll say more later, but I no longer have a job. I'm looking for work, as are *so* many of my amazing colleagues. I have lots of ideas and things I'd like to write. I'm really in shock.”

Correspondent Michael McWhertor also confirmed he was laid off too, “I had a great time working at Polygon. Please let me know if you have any cool job openings!”

The Vox Media Union condemned the sale.

What do you make of the site being sold to Valnet?

