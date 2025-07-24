Tabletop crowdfunding website Gamefound has acquired IndieGoGo.

In a blog post announcing the acquisition, Gamefound stated, “Today, we’re excited to share some big news: Indiegogo is joining forces with Gamefound. This marks the beginning of a new era for crowdfunding – one that’s better for backers, better for creators, and full of fresh possibility.”

The company will begin implementing a number of changes including using Gamefound’s technology to power all of IndieGoGo’s crowdfunding categories. Additionally, Gamefound’s tabletop campaigns will soon be discoverable on IndieGoGo.

The company also promised to IndieGoGo creators that it will provide “friendlier business terms and policies to support a stronger platform.”

IndieGoGo CEO Julie dePontbriand said od the acquisition, “It’s time for crowdfunding to be a forward-facing industry again. Gamefound’s technology is unrivaled, and we’re thrilled to bring it to Indiegogo’s diverse community. Together, we’re making crowdfunding more innovative, creator-friendly, and exciting than ever before.”

READ: Independent Catholic Publisher IronClad Comics Has Another Success In The Warden Issue 4 Kickstarter

For those unfamiliar with Gamefound, the company was founded in 2016 in Poland by Marcin Świerkot and Szymon Matyjaszek. It initially served as a pledge manager for Awaken Realms projects. Over the years it evolved into a destination for tabletop crowdfunding campaigns and raised over $165 million in 2024 alone. The Cyberpunk 2077 The Board Game raised $9.9 million from 28,605 backers while Lands of Evershade raised $10.7 million from 26,531 backers.

Some of the features that will be arriving to IndieGoGo following the acquisition include:

20+ payment methods , including PayPal and instant payment options, to make supporting projects easier.

An end-to-end ecosystem covering pre-launch, live campaigns, pledge management, and late pledges – all in one seamless platform.

Battle-tested pledge manager , developed over 9 years and used by over 1,000 creators across 2,500+ projects and 1.5 million backers.

Adfound , Gamefound’s built-in marketing engine with an average 6.7x ROAS for just a 5% fee.

Follower Gift , a pre-launch feature that increases campaign followers by an average of 20%.

Endgame , a campaign finale event designed to boost momentum – bringing in an average of 4% more funding.

Late Pledge , a post-campaign extension that adds an average of 65% in additional revenue.

Advanced internal analytics , giving creators real-time data without relying on cookies.

Stretch Pay , offering flexible installment payments for backers and delivering a 33% average boost in funding.

Mobile app and native mobile experience , so backers can manage everything on the go.

Integrated tax tools , including VAT remittance support for creators.

Multilingual platform and direct currency exchange , helping campaigns resonate across global markets.

Community-powered discovery, with daily rankings for most followed and most funded projects.

Gamefound promises that “these tools and the results they deliver will be available to Indiegogo creators and backers. Meanwhile, Gamefound creators will gain exposure to more organic traffic through Indiegogo’s expansive ecosystem.”

What do you make of this acquisition?

NEXT: YouTuber Valrak Delivers Sarcastic Apology to Games Workshop Over Horus Heresy 3.0 Backlash