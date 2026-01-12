Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
3d

Remember when Kit Harrington was supposed to be an MCU star and then became the latest Simu Liu? Clown.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
3d

I can understand disappointment. I have been disappointed in Star Trek since the movies in 2009. But I know that my disappointment won't change anything. Movies aren't made for me anymore.

It just keeps me from wasting my money at the theatres.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture