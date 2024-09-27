Marvel Comics has done everything it can to ruin the X-Men in recent years. It seems there’s no mutants who aren’t some form of LGBTQ+ at this point. Nightcrawler has suffered quite a bit as a character in recent years, but now Gail Simone has confirmed he’s a furry in Uncanny X-men #3.

Outrage erupted in 2023 when Nightcrawler was revealed to be the son of two lesbian women in a bizarre panel where it showed a baby being pulled from what appears to be the butt of Destiny in X-Men: Blue Origins #1. Comic book fans mocked the panel for its absurdity on top of its identity politics.

Tom Brevoort, editor of the X-Men line, also attacked fans in his talk of the new relaunch, From The Ashes, where he started by saying, “the message is the premise” to defend an insertion of over-the-top identity politics into the books. When criticized over his comments, he called anti-woke fans “cretins.”

With the relaunch, we’ve seen the Exceptional X-Men book turned into a comic about Kitty Pryde’s lesbian relationships by woke activist Eve L. Ewing.

Dazzler #1 was a complete allegory for being gay with cringy panels about being “out and proud” as well.

But with the line already mired in so much wokeness, it seemed like Uncanny X-Men was a safe space from dealing with the nonsense, at least in the first two issues. Gail Simone penned what appeared to be a fun storyline emphasizing Gambit and Rogue, a beloved straight couple from the glory days of Marvel Comics. She also hinted at a romantic past between Professor X and a mystery woman who’s being developed a character.

However, in issue #3, a strange line was added in which a character called Nightcrawler a furry. The former Catholic priest character reacted in a manner that is a clear virtue signal to the fur suit fetish.

The parties referenced are often extremely sexual in nature, with a convention RainFurrest being noted for its heavy drug and sex abuse scandals, which got the gathering canceled by a hotel that said it was left in toxic condition.

To say that Nightcrawler would be out of character to be interested in such parties would be an understatement, but it seems like the throwaway line was more important to virtue signal sexual fetishes than to keep in line with characterization.

Marvel Comics puts more and more absurd identity politics into their comics regularly, and it’s destroying their line as well as comic shops.

What do you think of Nightcrawler going full Furry in Uncanny X-Men #3 by Gail Simone? Leave a comment and let us know.