G2 Esports terminated head coach Luka “Perkz” Perković on November 5, hours after he posted a long personal statement on X that included his Catholic opposition to abortion.

Perkz is a Croatian former G2 mid laner and team captain who became the organization’s head coach in July 2026. He led G2 to a record 20th LEC title this summer, and the team went out in the Swiss stage at Worlds 2026. He posted the statement on the night of November 4, and G2 announced the end of the collaboration the next day.

On abortion, Perkz wrote: “There are some things I stand for, very simple things in life, but the only thing that is unshakeable for me how its so widely accepted in public is abortion, I cannot comprehend how people do not understand that is a murder, as life is created at conception. That is one view I will die by and never change.” He framed the whole post as an honest account of himself and wrote: “I’m writing it so that at the very least you can hate me for what I really stand for.”

The same statement disavowed Andrew and Tristan Tate. Perkz said he had only liked a few of their memes around 2022 and does not support them or their views on women. He also said he has never voted and likes neither Donald Trump nor Kamala Harris.

G2 CEO Alban Dechelotte responded with a public statement. It opened: “Last night, like many of you, we saw the statement shared by the Head Coach of one of our teams.” It said some of the statements do not align with G2’s stance and values, and it described the organization as international and diverse. It then said: “We acknowledge that this statement hurt many of our fans, and we want to apologize for it.” G2 ended its collaboration with Perkz and said it will rebuild its staff and roster for next season. The statement does not name abortion, and the post also covered team problems and Perkz’s history with former CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez. The values language is the reason G2 gave.

A Catholic coach was removed for stating the position of his Church. The Catechism teaches that human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception, and Perkz said as much on his own account, in his own name, with no reference to G2 or its players. G2 is a private company and can end a contract. It also carries whatever message the decision sends, and this one tells every religious employee in esports what the organization thinks of a conviction held by hundreds of millions of Catholics.

G2 apologized to fans for a statement of religious belief, which treats a moral conviction as an injury. Reports of the statement say G2 stressed respect for fans’ different cultures and personal opinions. The one personal opinion on the table that day belonged to its own coach, and it lost.

Performance is not the stated reason either. Perkz won a title in July and was fired over speech, not results. The reaction in the industry shows the lesson others drew. LEC caster Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere wrote: “Sometimes saying nothing is better than saying something.” A professional who learns that silence is the safe course will keep his convictions to himself, and the industry gets a workforce that has learned to hide what it believes.

Reaction was divided. Esports personality Laure Valée replied to the news with “our body, our choice.” Others defended Perkz’s right to hold the view and say it. About 90 minutes after G2’s announcement, Perkz posted Luke 6:22, the Gospel verse about being blessed when others hate you, without naming G2.

If an organization will fire its head coach for stating a mainstream Christian teaching, which of its employees is next to learn that his faith is a liability?