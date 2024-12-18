The 2024 VTuber Awards hosted by Filian and Shylily were held on Saturday, and for the second year in a row, Hololive Productions had an overwhelmingly dominant showing, with the Japanese VTuber agency taking home the prize in nearly every category they were nominated in.

Hololive’s dominance in the VTuber Awards comes in spite of the recent loss of Minato Aqua and Amelia Watson, and the future loss of Sakamata Chloe and multiple award winner Ceres Fauna. Additionally, Yozora Mel was terminated at the beginning of the year.

VTuber fans as a whole showed up strong for the event, as the second annual awards easily surpassed its previous viewership totals. The show peaked at 90,523 viewers, shattering last year's record of 68.9k, without even counting the numerous restreams of thousands of viewers across multiple platforms.

The award show featured plenty of surprises, with a halftime show hosted by Phase Connect featuring the debut of Phase Origins member Rinkou Ashelia’s new song and Phase Invaders’ Kaneko Lumi, with a surprise announcement of a new generation of Invaders coming soon.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy made a guest appearance with his own VTuber model to award Hololive’s Hoshimachi Suisei with “Best Music VTuber of the Year.” Clancy’s appearance was met with a lot of controversy, as Twitch has seen VTubers unfairly targeted on its platform over the course of the year, with many receiving suspensions for rules violations that are unfairly enforced against anime avatars versus real life creators.

“Another L Twitch Moment pretending to care about VTubers when they [have] been cucking us all year then proceed to get destroyed by Community Notes” writes commentary and news VTuber Rima Evenstar on X.

Rapper T-Pain also made a surprise appearance at the 2024 VTuber Awards to present the “Lewdtuber of the Year” award to Projekt Melody of VShojo. The award, which is given to “the Vtuber who fearlessly explores more adult themes in their content” was sponsored by Fansly, an OnlyFans-like website that allows for explicit and adult content to be shared by creators.

Fansly was also one of the major sponsors of the event, which was heavily criticized on social media. One user wrote on X, “Not a fan of Fansly being related to VTuber awards because it immediately relates them to lewd content, that's my only issue.” Fansly also sponsored the “Best Just Chatting ‘Zatsudan’ Award,” which was won by the soon-to-be graduated Ceres Fauna of Hololive English.

Fauna would go on to win two awards on the night, including repeating last year’s victory as “Best RP/ASMR Streamer,” tying her with Dokibird for most awards. Dokibird herself was nominated for the most categories, four, and took home two victories, with a win in the “Most Dedicated Fanbase” category for her Dragoons, and “Best FPS VTuber,” previously won by her the year before.

Her two awards tied her with her former alter ego Selen Tatsuki, who also won two awards the year prior. Selen Tatsuki was terminated by NIJISANJI late last year to massive controversy, and her resurgence as Dokibird has been one of 2024’s most compelling stories in the VTuber industry.

But the biggest story of the night was the sheer dominance of Hololive Production, in spite of its recent graduations and growing pains. The Japanese company finished the night by nearly sweeping every single category in which it was competing, coming away with nine out of fifteen possible awards.

Ceres Fauna won the two previously mentioned awards, Hoshimachi Suisei won “Best Music VTuber,” Takanashi Kiara of Hololive English’s Myth generation won “Miss VTuber,” newcomer Raora Panthera of Hololive English’s Justice generation won “Best Art VTuber,” and fellow Justice generation member Gigi Murin won “Most Chaotic VTuber,” beating out frontrunner and two time nominee Pipkin Pippa of Phase Connect.

The top awards of the night would also go to Hololive, with the company winning “Best VTuber Org” for the second year in a row, and the lovable guard dogs of Hololive English’s Advent, Fuwawa and Mococo Abyssgard of FUWAMOCO, taking the “VTuber of the Year” award.

The company also won the award for “Best VTuber Event” for their HoloGTA (Grand Theft Auto V) roleplay collaboration. Nominees included Ninomae Ina’nis, Shishiro Botan, Mori Calliope, Gigi Murin, Koseki Bijou, Kobo Kanaeru, Houshou Marine, Kaela Kovalskia, Nerissa Ravencroft’s fanbase the Jailbirds, and hololive received a nomination for “Best VTuber Event” for Breaking Dimensions. Additionally, Gavis Bettel of Cover’s male-only HOLOSTARS was nominated for “Mister VTuber.”

NIJISANJI also had multiple nominations with Ike Eveland, Kuzuha, Tsukino Mito, Lize Helesta, and a nomination for “Best VTuber Org,” but the company took home no awards.

Phase Connect was nominated for multiple awards, with Pippa nominated for “Most Chaotic VTuber” for the second year in a row, Tenma Maemi nominated for “Gamer of the Year,” and Phase Connect itself competing in the “Best VTuber Org” category, but would not come away with any. Phase Connect did win “Rising VTuber Org” in last year’s VTuber Awards.

The only other VTuber company that came away with multiple awards was VShojo, which finished the night with three. In addition to Projekt Melody winning “Lewdtuber of the Year” for the second year in a row, Ironmouse won the “League of Their Own” category, and Zentreya won “Gamer of the Year.” Matara Kan, Michi Mochievee, Apricot “Froot,” and Ironmouse received nominations in other categories.

Rounding out the remaining awards is Vedal, the creator of Neuro-sama repeating as “Best Tech VTuber,” Chibidoki repeating as “Funniest VTuber,” LongLiveReya winning the “Hidden Gem” category, Arielle taking home the “Rising Star” award, man-trapped-in-a-doll-body VTuber PorcelainMaid winning “Mister VTuber,” MythosHQ winning “Rising VTuber Org,” Nanoless winning “VTuber Parent of the Year,” and Lethal Company winning for “Stream Game of the Year.”

Below is a list of the winners. Names in bold indicate a previous winner and the number of times they have won the category.

Best Just Chatting ‘Zatsudan’ VTuber: Ceres Fauna (Hololive)

Best Art VTuber: Raora Panthera (Hololive)

Best FPS VTuber: Dokibird, Second Award

Best RP/ASMR VTuber: Ceres Fauna (Hololive), Second Award

Best Music VTuber: Hoshimachi Suisei (Hololive)

Best Tech VTuber: Vedal987, Second Award

Funniest VTuber: Chibidoki, Second Award

Most Chaotic VTuber: Gigi Murin (Hololive)

Hidden Gem: LongLiveReya

Rising Star: Arielle

League of Their Own: Ironmouse (VShojo)

Mister VTuber: Porcelain Maid

Miss VTuber: Takanashi Kiara (Hololive)

Rising VTuber Org: MythosHQ

Most Dedicated Fanbase: Dokibird’s Dragoons

Best VTuber Org: Hololive, Second Award

VTuber Parent of the Year: Nanoless

Best VTuber Event: HoloGTA (Hololive)

Stream Game of the Year: Lethal Company

Gamer of the Year: Zentreya (VShojo)

Lewdtuber of the Year: ProjektMelody (VShojo), Second Award

VTuber of the Year: FUWAMOCO (Hololive)

The 2024 VTuber Awards was produced by WePlay Studios and was sponsored by Mythic Talent, Twitch, Fansly, GamerSupps, Bilibili, Phase Connect, and Corepunk. Sinder and FalseEyeD hosted the pre-ceremony segment.

What do you think about all of the winners of the VTuber Awards? Is there a VTuber you feel should have won? Do you think someone was left out of the nominations? Were you annoyed by the overwhelming number of ads for Fansly?

Gator is an English language VTuber and the host of the Anime Boomers Podcast with Cody Baier of Anime Outsiders, and Spooky Weebtrash. You can also find him on X as @TheGatorGamer.

