One might think it would be impossible to be “too controversial” for a furry convention, but Anthrocon kicked out a fellow who goes by “Crusader Cat” in some of the biggest convention drama of the year so far.

There is perhaps nothing odder than the furry community, a group of people who buy costumes that look like the animal characters one might see at a theme park to walk around and wear and create what they call fursonas. The scene is larger than one might think, and Fandom Pulse has spoken to a fursuit designer who claims she makes more than $250,000 a quarter with her business of creating these suits.

While much of the roleplay of these animal-like creatures happens online, and a reader probably doesn’t want to go too far down the proverbial Google rabbit hole of this because you’ll find some of the most degenerate pornography on the internet, furries have created a convention culture across the country where they meet up and go into these gatherings. While many hotels won’t even host these conventions because of the problems associated with them and the terrible public relations that accompany it, they still happen quite regularly.

One of those is Anthrocon in Pittsburgh, PA. The convention has 69,000 followers on X and has a lot of traction with their controversial furry community. However, they’ve banned one furry for being too controversial even for them.

In a statement posted to X, they said:

Statement regarding unwanted individual at the Fursuit Parade

Anthrocon was made aware of a controversial individual who participated in the Fursuit Parade on July 5th, 2025. After careful review with our team members, we believe that this individual specifically and intentionally circumvented our Event and Safety measures (including costume review) with the intention of causing a scene and disruption.

We want to reassure the members of our community that this individual is not allowed membership at Anthrocon now or in the future. Given the urgent and sensitive nature of the individual's actions, we took special exception to our policy of not discussing bans or banned individuals as we want our attendees to know that we hear them and take their concerns seriously.

Anthrocon strives to be a positive and supportive member of our furry community. The Anthrocon staff and venue partners want to thank everyone for their patience and information as we endeavor to host the best furry event that we possibly can.

Sincerely,

Anthrocon, Inc.

When they speak of this individual, they speak of a fellow known as “Crusader Cat,” who has an online wiki talking about him. Apparently, this person was rabidly anti-furry to begin with and used furdom to try to convert people to the Gospel. Eventually, he fell into its trappings and renounced his religion, continuing this persona. He became famous for being part of a group that wore red armbands, larping similar to Nazis, which upset the furry community beyond anything else.

He apparently was not only banned from this Anthrocon, but also showed up anyway, resulting in this bizarre statement.

OneBurgh reported on it on Facebook, making the situation even more bizarre, “Allegedly, Crusader Cat for over a decade has made serious physical threats, is a described Nazi, and a zoophile. He has been banned from other conventions. This furry being part of the parade caused a social media storm from supporters and participants who forced the event to publicly announce the future ban. Videos of Anthrocon members yelling at this furry are everywhere. Some Anthrocon members are angry about the strict rule of not explosing any skin (and the health of members) while this person made it through the strict process.”

How does one get too controversial for furries, and what is the deal about showing skin? Unfortunately, researching this topic further is too frightening a prospect for Fandom Pulse, so we will leave it here.

What do you think of a furry convention banning Crusader Cat? Leave a comment and let us know.

