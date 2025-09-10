Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin
Sep 10

It indeed depends on the film and how it approaches these topics. The difference can be night and day. The Exorcist is still among the best movies ever made and Max von Sydow's portrayal of the titular character is incredibly powerful.

However, even his movie character pales in comparison with the book. Although he is present only in the last ~10% of the story, one immediately understands why the book takes its title from his role.

Matt likes to do things.
Sep 10

This is why I don't like horror movies...

