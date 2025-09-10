Actress Candace Cameron Bure, known for her role as D.J. Tanner in Full House, claims that horror movies can open a portal to the demonic.

On her YouTube channel alongside her son, Lev, and Harris Creek Baptist Church Lead Pastor Jonathan Pokluda, Bure said, “You’re opening up a portal. Like, if you’re watching this or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, like that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home. I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me that’s just a portal.”

“Listen, I’m in the film industry. I understand how it all works. I know that movie specifically has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and camera people, and actors,” she observed. “However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it. And I feel like it’s a portal that gets opened up and let in.”

Poklunda concurred and shared his own testimony, “What’s sad is there are so many examples of that and I’ve heard … of actors and actresses learning witchcraft to better understand a role, actually casting spells through the TV, and they’re like real spells. They actually read the things. I’ve heard witches actually sound the alarm say, “Hey! This is not okay, guys. You’re messing around with stuff. You don’t know what you’re messing around with.”

Bure then added, “Yeah, and then you’re speaking it into all these homes if you’re watching it on TV. Those are real witchcraft words.”

Excorist and priest Father Dan Reehil discussed this topic with Father Daniel Kilmek back in November 2024 and shared his thoughts, “For me, it would depend on the film.”

However, he did add, “Fear can be an open door to the demons. So when you have tremendous fear it can be access point for them.”

Nevertheless, as Pope Paul VI noted in Inter Mirifica, “The narration, description or portrayal of moral evil, even through the media of social communication, can indeed serve to bring about a deeper knowledge and study of humanity and, with the aid of appropriately heightened dramatic effects, can reveal and glorify the grand dimensions of truth and goodness.”

Additionally, Adam Christian Blai, the author of Hauntings, Possessions, and Exorcisms told Catholic.com, “The important thing is to focus on human free will and our relationship with God. The demons are not central players here; we give them sway in the world only through our choices. Their job is to tempt us, but we make the decisions to follow those promptings. So, in a sense, they are behind all the evil, but it is we who allow evil to manifest.”

In order to combat demonic influences, he recommends, “The sacramental life: baptism, confession, and the Mass. Avoid violating the First Commandment and entering into a relationship with a spirit other than God. Pray in a healthy, balanced way each morning and night.”

