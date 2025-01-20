The United States’ Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced it is banning HoYoverse, the developer of Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero, from selling lootboxes to children under the age of 16 and will be fining them $20 million.

In a press release, the FTC stated, “The maker of the video game Genshin Impact has agreed to pay $20 million and to block children under 16 from making in-game purchases without parental consent to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations the company violated a children’s privacy law and deceived children and other users about the real costs of in-game transactions and odds of obtaining rare prizes.”

Samuel Levine, the Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection stated, “Genshin Impact deceived children, teens, and other players into spending hundreds of dollars on prizes they stood little chance of winning.”

He added, “Companies that deploy these dark-pattern tactics will be held accountable if they deceive players, particularly kids and teens, about the true costs of in-game transactions.”"

This agreement came after a complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice charged that HoyoVerse “actively marketed Genshin Impact to children and collected personal information from them in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA).”

The complaint also “charged that HoYoverse deceived players about the odds of winning particular sought-after ‘five-star’ loot box prizes and how much it would cost to open loot boxes to win the prizes.”

Finally, the complaint also claimed that HoYoverse’s promotional tactics for the loot boxes “were unfair to children and teenagers.”

Specifically regarding the violations of COPPA, the press release detailed that “Genshin Impact is a child-directed online service that collects personal information from children under 13 and therefore is required by COPPA to notify parents about the information they collect from children and to obtain their consent for the collection of that personal data.”

HoYoverse collected this information and failed to obtain parental consent and did not comply with other COPPA requirements. Furthermore, the press release alleges that “HoYoverse shared with third-party analytics firms and advertisers user IDs as well as device-related persistent identifiers to track players’ progress, purchases, settings, and friends lists, according to the complaint.”

Specifically the press release notes that upon approval of a federal judge that HoYoverse must pay a $20 million fine and that it will be:

Prohibited from allowing children under 16 to purchase loot boxes in their video games without a parent’s affirmative express consent;

Prohibited from selling loot boxes using virtual currency without providing an option for consumers to purchase them directly with real money;

Prohibited from misrepresenting loot box odds, prices and features;

Required to disclose loot box odds and exchange rates for multi-tiered virtual currency;

Required to delete any personal information previously collected from children under 13 unless they obtain parental consent to retain such data; and

Required to comply with COPPA including its notice and consent requirements.

What do you make of the FTC fining Genshin Impact and imposing these stipulations?

