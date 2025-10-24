FromSoftware announced it is delaying the release of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition explaining it will “allow time for performance adjustments.”

The company announced the delay on social media writing, “While development on Elden Ring Tarnished Edition continues wholeheartedly toward release, we have decided to move the launch to 2026 to allow time for performance adjustments.”

“We apologize to players looking forward to the game and thank you for your patience and support,” it added.

It was previously announced in April that the Tarnished Edition would arrive sometime this year on Nintendo Switch and would include the base game as well as the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and more.

As for what some of that additional content is, the company teased it would include new armour and a new Torrent appearance customisation feature.

Back in September it was reported by Josh Torres at RPG Site that the game was suffering on a technical level after he played a demo at Nintendo’s PAX West event.

He shared, “Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2 handheld struggles to hit 30fps at all, and it is noticeably running slow whether you’re in an indoor or outdoor environment.”

During a battle with Agheel, he said, “Just imagine Agheel’s massive model being mega choppy in the air and then ‘smoothing out’ again right as it’s about to crash into the ground.”

