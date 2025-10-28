Actress Freya Allen, who plays Ciri in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher novels, says she focused on the source material more than ever in preparation for the show’s fourth season.

Speaking to Games Radar about the upcoming fourth and fifth seasons of the show, Allen said, “Going into seasons four and five, I felt like I was carrying out some of my favorite Ciri storylines. So it meant a lot to me. I also think some of these storylines are things that fans have been waiting for for a while, and they’re kind of iconic moments in the book for Ciri.”

“More than ever, I relied on the source material a lot. I pulled a lot from that. It was really important for me to honor that, and I really had fans in my mind a lot of the time… I really wanted to make sure I knew every nook and cranny of Ciri’s story in the books,” she added.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich added, “She’s a huge fan of the books, and she is the first one to come up with a dog-eared copy, and it’s underlined, and she’ll say, ‘I love the scene but it’s missing this moment, and I really want to figure out how to play this moment.”

However, she indicated this appears to be a new trend, “We wouldn’t have seen that from Freya in season one… I think that’s probably the best thing to see – a young woman finding her voice and finding that power in this role and in this environment.”

These comments are quite interesting given the rumors and speculation as to why Henry Cavill left the show following the third season. Back in 2022, Redanian Intelligence speculated that Cavill left due to the fact that the show was not staying true to the source material. A source informed the outlet that Cavill and producers “weren’t seeing eye to eye” regarding his role.

Additionally, during the promotion of The Witcher Season 2 back in December 2021, Cavill indicated he did indeed have clashes with the production team about its lack of adherence to the novels. He shared with PhilStar, “The toughest part for me was finding that balance between the showrunners’ vision and my love for the books, and trying to bring that Geralt to the showrunners’ vision. It’s about treading a fine line there. It’s the showrunners’ story and so it’s an adaptation. The tricky bit for me was finding Geralt from the books’ place within that and being able to serve both as much as I could.

“The things that I pushed for, it was not necessarily just more dialogue. It was bringing a more book-accurate Geralt to the screen. Because as I’m sure you know in the books, Geralt is an amateur philosopher. He’s an intellectual. He’s wise and thoughtful. Yes, he’s at times morose, morbid and snarky. But it’s important for me to have the character be three-dimensional.”

“And it’s tricky to do, as I was saying earlier, because there’s a certain vision and there’s a certain set, storyline and plot. And so, it was about me trying to find Geralt’s place within that. All of my asks and requests were along the lines of just being faithful to the source material,” Cavill said.

