The big movie of the weekend is the remake of The Running Man, but my question is do we need this when we already have the film with Arnold? What are you doing this weekend?

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.