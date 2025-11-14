Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Nov 14

The numbers really speak for themselves here. When nearly 8,000 people are willing to put down an average of $60 each, that's not just a niche market, thats genuine demand. What strikes me most is how Coughlin built this entirely outside the traditional gatekeeprs. The anthology format is also a smart move becuase it gives him creative flexibility while keeping that sharp edge his audience expects. Crowdfunding might actualy be the only path forward for creators who dont want to compromise their vision.

Reply
Share
1 reply
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Nov 16

Looking FORWARD to it!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture