Fortnite announced it has disabled the “Peaceful Hips” emote that was recently introduced as part of a collaboration with DC Studios to promote its second season of Peacemaker.

The emote, which was introduced into the game on September 14, 2024 as part of Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 4 sees Peacemaker flap his arms up and down at the beginning of the choreography to make a swastika.

Fortnite announced on X, the emote was disabled and it was investigating DC’s intentions of the emote. The company wrote, “We’re disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner’s creative intentions in this collab emote.”

The company then announced it was unlikely the emote would return and would issue refunds to anyone who purchased it, “Assuming it’s not coming back, we’ll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks.”

The second season of Peacemaker recently revealed that Peacemaker has been on Earth X, a dimension where the Nazis won World War II.

