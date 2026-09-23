Double Fine is the San Francisco studio behind Psychonauts and Brütal Legend. Microsoft owned the company for years. Then, in 2026, the Xbox marriage ended. After the staff got cut, Tim Schafer’s team went independent again and they brought back Amnesia Fortnight, their old in-house game jam, and put it on Kickstarter. Backers funded the jam and a documentary in addition to voting down a pile of pitches into four game prototypes. One small game would be released for real under a new label: Double Fine Action Labs. The base goal was $400,000 with the campaign launching on August 31 and closing on September 30.