Lankester Merrin
Mar 21, 2025

Again, we don't know the details, but based on this simple description, it would be tunneling. Even Wikipedia has a decent intro to this topic:

"Tunneling or tunnelling is financial fraud committed by "the transfer of assets and profits out of firms for the benefit of those who control them". In legal terms, this is known as a fraudulent transfer, such as when a group of major shareholders or the management of a publicly-traded company orders that company to sell off its assets to a second company at unreasonably low prices."

The thing is, they are not facing just any random gamers here, they are up against 4/5 of their shareholders and those groups tend to have very deep pockets. So deep, they could very well sustain a massive legal counterattack and criminal charges. This is not a random forced arbitration with an individual gamer that Ubisoft is provoking here.

Now, have the Ubisoft top managers been deliberately sabotaging the company and its stock value in order to claim it's the market price (although ridiculously low) and transfer valuable IPs out of the dying company for virtually zero costs? Hard to prove, but as the saying goes: I can't say you've deliberately tanked your stock, but if I wanted to do that, I would not have done it any other way...

V900
Mar 22, 2025

Why yes, I’m sure investors will line up to give them more money to burn!

“They managed to run the company in the ground… Let’s give them another chance!”

