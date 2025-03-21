Mark Kern aka Grummz, the former World of Warcraft Team Lead speculates that Ubisoft executives and top investors including the Guillemot family have a Plan B under their hats that will allow them to take more control of the company while also escaping the debt and bloat that has accumulated under their management.

In a post to X, Kern shared, “Ubisoft has a plan B. With dismal launch numbers on Steam for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, what will Ubisoft do? I believe they anticipated the soft sales and have been working on a Plan B.”

“Ubisoft will likely spin out their most valuable IP’s to this new company they have been seeking investors for,” he explained. “The Guillemot family are shrewd, and will likely gain even more control and shares in the new entity, dumping the debt and bloat of Ubisoft.”

He concluded, “But a huge change is coming.”

This speculation comes in the wake of a report from Dong Cao, Vinicy Chan, and Benoit Berthelot at Bloomberg that claims Ubisoft “is looking to bring in investors to a new entity that will include some of its core video-gaming intellectual property, including Assassin’s Creed, according to people familiar with the situation.”

The report goes on to detail that this new entity “may seek a valuation for the yet-to-be formed IP unit that is higher than the size of the main company’s.”

Kern’s analysis also arrives after Assassin’s Creed Shadows only hit a peak concurrent player count of just 41,412 on its release day.

The game has surpassed that peak in its second day with a peak concurrent player count of 47,616.

Ubisoft claims the game was played by over a million people on its first day.

What do you make of this speculation from Mark Kern? What do you think Ubisoft plans to do?

