Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz called for a boycott of Call of Duty after Activision Blizzard’s CEO defied President Donald Trump and doubled down on pushing DEI throughout the company and in the games it makes.

Grummz wrote on X, “It's time to boycott Call of Duty until they remove DEI from Activision and their President repeals the toxic program.”

He added, “You can't have employees wishing death to MAGA and a President doubling down on DEI.”

“Americans deserve better games and game companies,” he concluded.

As noted above, his call for boycott comes in the wake of Activision Blizzard CEO Rob Kostich defying President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at ridding the private sector of the illegal and immoral DEI policies.

As shared to X by Grummz, Kostich informed his employees that the company’s DEI policies are “extremely important in everything we do.”

Kostich wrote, ““Given the headlines around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the workplace, it’s no surprise that questions have come up about what the future looks like at Activision and whether our focus and priorities around DEI shift.”

“To be clear, this work continues to be extremely important in everything that we do,” he continued. “It’s important to our games, our culture, and who we are as a company.”

“Our Inclusive Growth team has made great strides in helping us weave inclusivity in all aspects of business. Our strategy here remains focused on enhancing the experiences of all employees, providing exceptional experiences to players globally and providing accessible opportunities to those interacting with our company and brand,” he concluded. “I look forward to all the great work we’ll continue to do together.”

On top of this Grummz shared that Blizzard Technical Artist Kyle Hickey recently wrote on his Facebook page, “Kill your local MAGA.”

Grummz wrote, “Blizzard technical artist and Associate Art Director of Gearbox both wish death to 50% of America in a post and likes to their public Facebook. This is the type of atmosphere that Activision President Rob Kostich is fostering as he doubles down on woke DEI and ESG today.”

“HR turns a blind eye to open calls for violence and death at these studios. They've gotten away with these for years as they mistakenly thought they were protected and on the right side of history,” he finished.

Not only did Grummz call for a boycott, but he’s lobbied Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to investigate the federal government’s work with Activision Blizzard and specifically with Call of Duty.

He wrote, “Hello Pete Hegseth, Activision has a joint program with the DoD, do they not? For the Call of Duty Endowment Program? This is what their President sent out to the entire company today, doubling down on DEI. Since you are now Secretary of Defense, I thought this should be brought to your attention. Thank you, Sir.”



Grummz also posted, “Our Veterans deserve better. They and their support programs partnered with Activision should send a clear message: No DEI in the military, no DEI in Call of Duty. Activision is mocking them behind their backs by doubling down on DEI.”

What do you make of Grummz’s call to boycott Call of Duty? Will you take part?

