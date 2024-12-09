Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dude's avatar
Dude
Dec 10, 2024

This is a joke. For starters, he's not as important to WoW as exaggerated.

Next, this is serious snowflake behavior about someone with actual domestic abuse charges.

And most importantly, the hammering comes from many sources left, right, and ex-Em-8br backers too, because Mark's doing terrible being transparent about his new game. He's taken money and given an asset flip, presenting years old content as new.

Reply
Share
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Dec 9, 2024Edited

My Twitter Account got Strikes and was Suspended due to me promoting SELF DEFENSE from people Rioting in the Streets. I don't care if Elon says Twitter is a "Free Speech Platform". My Account was Suspended for "Violent Speech", which contradicts Free Speech.

Either Elon doesn't know the Policies of his Platform, or he is lying about it being a place for "Free Speech".

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture