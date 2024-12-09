Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz exposed how violent leftists skirt X’s Violent Content policy and rules despite posting outright libel and death threats.

Grummz’s expose comes in the wake of X user Airbagged, who was arrested for malicious injury to personal property in Charleston, South Carolina during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, lied and called Endymion a “rapist”

In a post to X, airbagged wrote in response to Endymion, “You are a rapist.”

Endymion retorted, “Yeah that guy is an unhinged loser. He’s just mad that everything he supports falls apart & his side is losing horribly all year. They only act like this cause we’re winning keep it up fellas.”

Grummz then exposed how Airbagged gets away with not only libeling people like Endymion, but also sharing blatant death threats, which are not allowed on X according to its policy on Violent Content.

The policy states, “You may share graphic media if it is properly labeled, not prominently displayed and is not excessively gory or depicting sexual violence, but explicitly threatening, inciting, glorifying, or expressing desire for violence is not allowed.”

It then defines Violent Content and specifically Violent Speech as “content that threatens, incites, glorifies, or expresses desire for violence or harm.”

To be clear, Airbagged repeatedly posts gifs and memes calling for violence against Grummz by depicting his avatar being physically assaulted by hammers.

He also threatened violence against Endymion with a hammer.

Grummz explained how he’s able to get away with it, “Endymion is becoming too big a threat to the narrative. The tweet below shows the guy who has been the key source of all the lies attacking my wife, kids, and career at Blizzard. He lied and impersonated being a former employee of mine to make it seem real. Now he’s lying about Endymion about being a rapist.”

“He created the original hammer GIF and the ‘murder GIF’ snuff porn, mod-evading genre, and encouraged his followers to make more, this time including Endymion in the murder GIFs. His latest act was to pay an artist to have me actually killed in a mouthwashing gif.”

“His MO is to repeat the same lies over and over, and brigade his followers to do the same until the lies ‘stick’ by spamming replies,” Grummz explained. “He does this on X and his Twitch streams. This is called the ‘poisoning the well’ attack from the radical leftist playbook.”

“They can’t beat you at your points so they spread lies to try to isolate your followers and prevent new ones from following you, and prevent your message from getting out,” he concluded.

What do you make of how these violent leftists are able to skirt X’s rules?

