Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz shared his expert opinion that Xbox and its subsidiary Bethesda are already writing off Indiana Jones and the Great Circle due to a lack of marketing.

In a post to X, Grummz wrote, “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks to have added Denuvo.”

He added, “It releases Friday and it's been zero on marketing. This usually means the publisher is already writing this game off.”

Of note, Bethesda did state that the game would not include Denuvor, but it was there “in review builds for leak precautions.”

Grummz reacted, “ Denuvo was in there, but won't be in final release, says Bethesda.”

If the publisher is writing off the game, it would not be surprising given the game does not look like it will be financially successful. The game currently sits in 26th on Steam’s Most Wishlisted Upcoming Steam Games and is only 110th on the top sellers list despite going into Advanced Access tomorrow and the base game going on sale on December 8th.

Furthermore, the game only has 44,212 followers.

A retail insider also shared with Fandom Pulse that the game’s Premium Edition had been ordered a total of 208 times back on November 19th, but of those 208 pre-orders a total of 46 had already been canceled. That brought the total pre-order count to just 162.

As for the standard version of the game, it’s been pre-ordered 129 times, but 34 of those have been cancelled. That brings the total to 95.

Overall, the game only had a total of 257 pre-orders.

If you look at Google Trends, the game is performing significantly than Dragon Age: The Veilguard when looking at Google Trends. For reference, Dragon Age: The Veilguard released on October 31st, where it hit its peak interest.

An even more grim omen for the game is that the 2023 film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had much greater interest in it in the days leading to its release.

