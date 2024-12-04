Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael K Pate's avatar
Michael K Pate
Dec 5, 2024

I think the lack of success of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, along with the utter failure of Star Wars Outlaws, has resulted in Lucasfilm Licensees realizing however much they spent on game development was too much.

Reply
Share
The Man Who Shouldn't Be King's avatar
The Man Who Shouldn't Be King
Dec 4, 2024

This is weird. I can't remember a AAA game ever having such a small amount of marketing and social media engagement, even the really, really bad ones that flopped completely. Usually a game being bad means you market it more, not less.

Maybe gamers are finally starting to wise up and not buy things on day 1 because of hype and inflated review scores.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture