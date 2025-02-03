Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin
Feb 3, 2025

Eh? Hardly... Look at all the major GW shareholders. The usual suspects Blackrock and Vanguard hold 5.3% each. The biggest investor is Baillie Gifford, with about 10% - another DEI champion that anyone sane will steer clear of. And who - in their own words - "aren’t preoccupied with short-term profits or the need to pay dividends" and "may take years rather than quarters to fulfil their potential". In other words, GW is not aiming for any 'modern audience', but to simply to satisfy their woke owners - who will be happy to fund this garbage for years to come.

So literally 20% of GW is owned by the biggest woke peddlers out there. Many other GW shareholders are various institutions, where Vanguard and Blackrock would be expected to also hold a significant share.

Unless you plan on crowdfunding a serious dissent minority in GW, lowering quarterly outlooks will achieve literally nothing. Could be an interesting Kickstarter idea, but until then, this is just a pipe dream...

Arkone Lightwave
Feb 7, 2025

I've been informed that in the past week the Relic Knights IP/license has been rescued from Ninja Division's bankruptcy and is being given new life with a different publisher. This is an anime-styled sci-fi skirmish game and was something I'd bought into long before I ventured into 40k. The game's new publisher is likely going to get most of my hobby money that GW would have hoovered out of my wallet otherwise. Worth looking into (and I'm considering writing an article about the roller coaster ride the game's been on for the past decade or so).

Share
